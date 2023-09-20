Cyril Ramaphosa reminded rich nations at the 78th UN General Assembly that they should fulfil their promises to help poorer nations

This is after he slammed them for not making good on their promise to raise R1.9 trillion for climate change

Netizens were unhappy with his words and asked that he cast his attention to matters involving SA

Cyril Ramaphosa called out richer countries that promised but failed to raise R1.9 trillion for developing countries to deal with climate change.

Source: Getty Images

After he slammed wealthy countries, South Africans reminded Cyril Ramaphosa of the pot not to call the kettle black.

The president criticised wealthy nations for not being forthcoming in helping developing countries act on climate change.

Cyril Ramaphosa digs into rich countries for not raising climate change money

@CyrilRamaphosa delivered his statement at the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Ramaphosa mentioned that it is unfair that money can be spent on waging war but not helping other countries with climate issues.

The president also called them out for not meeting their obligation to mobilise $100 billion (Almost R2 trillion) towards helping the nations realize their climate change goals. Watch the address which he posted on his Twitter account here.

South Africans respond to Ramaphosa

Netizens on Facebook were unconvinced by his speech and called him out for not focusing on the issues closer to home.

John Wilson said:

“Rather concentrate on your own weaknesses than those of other countries.”

Grant Patrick Murphy added:

“Wealthy countries will not pour resources into corrupt countries.”

Lucky Nkuna wrote:

“It’s only civil society that can push action on climate change. The developing world's ordinary citizen is already more content and mobilizing on it than the third world. Africans ate busy filling up stadiums to enable politicians' careers.”

Gertryda Kotze pointed out:

“CR Must remember that as well. Pensioners only got their pension money for August yesterday. Shocking. Always deviating from his own problems. Can’t solve the poor management of his own ministers and municipalities. None of them take responsibilities seriously. His country is in shambles, and he dares to criticize the outside world.”

Hlengelani Maluleke added:

“So he wants wealthier countries to donate money where ANC politicians will share it before elections because we are going to vote them out.”

Rob Saunders was incredulous.

“Are you for real? Charity starts first at home. Give the world one reason why. Rather lead by example and lose the handout mentality.”

Ramaphosa leaves bitter taste in South Africans' mouths

