Social media users have expressed what it means to be South African as they celebrate Heritage Day

The streets are filled with peeps rocking their different traditional wear as they represent their ethnicities

Many said the different cultures and languages in the country are what makes them beam with pride

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media is awash with South Africans from different ethnic groups rocking their traditional outfits to mark Heritage Day.

Social media users have shared what makes them proud of their heritage. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Netizens have expressed that Heritage Day brings a sense of pride in one's culture as they celebrate being South African.

Responding to a post shared on the Briefly News Facebook Page, many shared different views on what makes them proud to be called a South African. The question read:

"What makes you proud of your South African heritage and why?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens respond:

@Khuphe Lucky said:

" That loadshedding & braai had become part of our heritage ."

@Khotsi A Lushaka Ben commented:

"Improvement of Witchcraft that's makes me very proud of Our South African heritage."

@Thabo Wa Kobela noted:

"Our heritage has been sabotaged by western ideas, we all remember where we come from only when things don't go well."

@Lebo Lebohang added:

"I'm not proud at all, because our government doesn't care about the people of our country, the corrupt people and criminals are being supported by the same people who crying for jobs and service delivery."

@Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi wrote:

"That we can celebrate others heritage without understanding their culture. Camagu."

@Edward Hloahloa commented:

"Because I'm a South African,and Ramaphosa pays me R350 grant every month."

@Zolile Ngqatyana noted:

"It leaves me with many questions when it comes to our official languages.i mean we have foreign languages that are part of our official languages ...does it make sense? Think about it."

@Sihle Xhakaza added:

"Because it reminds us who we truly are. We have lost our true Identity that was part of the colonies' plan as south african we should be embracing our traditional and nature of living. For example, as blacks we was born to survive by the soil (agriculture)."

@Matshidiso Bridget Nakedi wrote:

"Am not really proud because on that day everyone wears like sangoma's."

@Mzwah Mabaso commented:

"I'm not proud to be South African, it's like I'm a refugee in my own country.."

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says police are allowed to spot-check foreign nationals

In other news, Briefly News also reported that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) can spot-check foreign nationals to determine if they are legally in the country.

He was briefing the home affairs portfolio committee when he made the remarks.

Motsoaledi said police now have the right to stop and ask foreign nationals about documentation. However, he said people would not be forced to carry around physical documents like during the apartheid era.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News