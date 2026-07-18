A dashcam video posted on 18 July caught the moment a vehicle attempted to overtake a truck on a two-lane road

The overtaking manoeuvre ended in a violent head-on collision, sending a vehicle veering off in a cloud of dust and debris

Viewers were left stunned and replayed the footage multiple times, trying to make sense of what they saw

A chilling dashcam video shared on Facebook on 18 July has left viewers across the internet shaken. It captured a devastating head-on collision on what appears to be a highway in an unidentified location.

A car collision in a video left viewers disturbed. Image: Nick Schiesman Museyamwa

Source: UGC

The footage, filmed from a moving vehicle, begins as an ordinary stretch of road on a clear, sunny day. A green cargo van trailed a truck loaded with beige crates, and the van's driver appeared to attempt an overtake. Within seconds, the scene turns catastrophic. A smaller vehicle is flung into the air to the left of the road, lost in a billowing cloud of dust and debris, as the truck rolls on ahead.

Split second that changed everything

The clip by Nick Schiesman Museyamwa spread quickly online, resonating with viewers who follow dashcam compilations and road safety discussions. Many found themselves watching it more than once, struggling to piece together exactly what went wrong. Watch the dashcam footage that stunned viewers:

Viewers discuss scary collision

Comments flooded the video after it was shared on Facebook, with many expressing disbelief and frustration:

@Oscar Madechiwe:

[The driver of the black car caused the accident."

@Norman Mhere:

"What kind of driving is this?"

@Nanette Allmark:

"This is horrendous."

@BaAno Vetronics Solar Mupondiwa:

"I replayed this several times , it's not making sense what was the small car trying to do."

@Farie Suegar:

"People at times are absent-minded and quick to want to overtake without checking properly."

Other Briefly News stories about accidents

A troubling incident showed a Ford bakkie driving against traffic on the R40 between Nelspruit and White River before veering off the road and crashing.

South Africans reacted to a luxury Range Rover worth about R2.9 million that became trapped in beach sand while attempting to tow a stranded van, only to be engulfed by the rising tide.

A viral Facebook video captured a truck battling strong winds on an open road in Cape Town, which sparked considerable online debate regarding the driver’s actions.

Source: Briefly News