Rachel Kolisi was ended by Siya’s little sister Liphelo when she showed her her outfit

Sharing video evidence of the diss, Rachel highlighted how ruthless teenagers can be

Fellow parents of teenagers had a good chuckle and shared how they get totalled by their kids

Rachel Kolisi has a heart of gold and is number one when it comes to showing love to both her children and Siya’s younger siblings. Recently Rachel shared how her outfit choices get attacked by Siya’s lil sis Liphelo and Mzansi laughed hard.

Rachel Kolisi was ended by Siya’s little sister Liphelo over her outfit choice and Mzansi laughed. Image: Instagram / Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Teenagers are ruthless. While they know bits about life, they definitely do not know it all even though they’d like to believe so. Some say the teenager phase is harder than the toddler phase.

Rachel shared a video on her Instagram showing how Liphelo reacted to her outfit choice. Sporting a casual black number and a chilled bucket hat, Rachel braved the teenager.

Liphelo’s reaction was everything! Sis tried to hold back the laughter but couldn’t understand where Rachel was going dressed like that.

“Where are you going???!! that was a statement not a question…”

The people of Mzansi laugh at Liphelo’s reaction to Rachel’s outfitTeenagers are rough, lol. Mzansi peeps let Rachel know that they understand her pain, but Liphelo is a whole entire vibe.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@cleojustcleo said:

“’Where you going? In other words, are you gonna let people see you like that?! ”

@kim.shields.lamm said:

“Haha … I think she secretly thought you looked cool ”

@jomm7680 said:

“Where are you going looking like that? These kids don't want to see us flourish ”

@shantellhieldon10 said:

“Teenagers can bring you down to earth very quickly, especially the girls - I also have one ”

@mayamix11 said:

“teenagers will be the end of us.”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi has taken on the mother and big sister role to Siya’s younger sibling, and Mzansi respects her for that. Just recently, Rachel showed Siya’s little sister Liphelo some love on Instagram and smelted hearts.

Taking on the responsibility of raising children that are not yours is admirable. Rachel is a beautiful soul who undoubtedly loves Siya’s younger siblings as if they were her own children.

Rachel took to Instagram with a bunch of cute pictures of Liphelo, letting the world know that this queen is golden!

