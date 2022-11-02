Rachel Kolisi has the biggest heart and has welcomed Siya’s younger siblings into the family as if they were her own babies

Taking to Instagram, Rachel showed her love and support for Siya’s little sister Liphelo in a touching and cute post

The people of Mzansi helped Rachel hype Liphelo by leaving the kindest comments in the comment section

Rachel Kolisi has taken on the mother and big sister role to Siya’s younger sibling, and Mzansi respects her for that. Just recently, Rachel showed Siya’s little sister Liphelo some love on Instagram and smelted hearts.

Rachel Kolisi and Liphelo have an inspiring bond that gets the people of Mzansi all mushy. Image: Instagram / Rachel Kolisi

Taking on the responsibility of raising children that are not yours is admirable. Rachel is a beautiful soul who undoubtedly loves Siya’s younger siblings as if they were her own children.

Rachel took to Instagram with a bunch of cute pictures of Liphelo, letting the world know that this queen is golden!

“My number 1 influencer. Girl packs some great jokes in that little bag ❤️”

The people of Mzansi swoon over Rachel and Liphelo’s bond

Seeing just how much Rachel loves and cares for Liphelo left many with their hearts bursting. There is no denying that real and pure love lives in the Kolisi home.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@priscilla.jamieson.5 said:

“She is so lovely, love her to bits!!!”

@zintle_maneli said:

“An absolute cutie❤️❤️”

@candice.williams15 said:

“Love these pants, Ms influencer ”

@lungisahaai said:

“My Beautiful Angel❤️”

@bexelr said:

“Isn’t she lovely ”

@ceepee50 said:

“That smile...melts any heart... Cute too... oh and I'm influenced❤️❤️❤️”

