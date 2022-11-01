A multitalented teen life coach and educator has taken to Instagram to post a video of her graduation

Lebogang Dube expressed how grateful she was for the milestone and looked absolutely radiant on her special day

Her clip had many peeps inspired and motivated to achieve many wonderful academic accolades

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stylish and talented teen life coach, educator, and presenter posted a clip of her graduation day online, inspiring many.

Lebogang Dube enjoyed her graduation. Image: teenlifecoach_lebodube.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous woman shared a video on Instagram of her special day, looking as dazzling as ever.

Lebogang Dube is no stranger to motivating young people and is passionate about helping the youth make positive decisions that will enable them to empower themselves.

It’s wonderful to see a go-getter like Lebogang setting such a positive example for young people by taking her education seriously and flexing her academic prowess. What a wow!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The gorgeous woman’s clip had many jubilant.

Let’s take a peek at the clip:

Here are some of the top reactions from social media users:

mpho_simz is wowed:

“Education looks so good on you.”

Msmakhuza is super excited for her:

“Halala, Lebo! Well done!”

Lufunomt is proud:

“Congratulations, deputy mother.”

gumedekhoza.p loves her look:

“Congratulations, Lebza. You looked beautiful, sisi.”

glam_girl82 is all about showering her with compliments:

“Okay, Mrs Gorgeous, Unstoppable, and Breathtaking.”

nomusa_malatji is thrilled about her win:

“Proud of you.”

shebaqueen_mathebula complimented her beauty and brains:

“Congratulations, darling. Onwards and upwards! You look beautiful.”

phiwe_mtshweni sent a sweet message:

“Congratulations, momma.”

Stunning mom of 1 celebrates becoming qualified nurse, shares cute pics online and sets fire to social media

In another story by Briefly News, a gorgeous young momma is thrilled about obtaining her nursing qualification, sharing her great news online, with tweeps relishing her win with her.

Twitter user @nel_benzy looked stunning in the pics she posted on social media, wearing her nursing uniform.

The babe, who looked like a total flame, received so much love from netizens who wished her well and complimented her beauty.

It’s wonderful to see a young momma creating a great life for herself and her child, despite various challenges she may face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News