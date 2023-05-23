The lawyer for one of the accused in the Thabo Bester escape case believes the court should grant him bail

Advocate Kagisho Moruri argued that the state had a weak case against Senohe Matsoara and that his client's release would not cause a public outcry

Matsoara is the former G4S guard who smuggled the body of Katlego Bereng into Besster's cell to conceal his escape

BLOEMFONTEIN - The lawyer of accused number one in the Thabo Bester escape case is pulling out all the stops to get his client released on bail.

From claiming the state had a weak case to poking holes in the argument that there would be public outcry if former G4S guard Senohe Matsoara were released, Advocate Kagisho Moruri truly believes his client deserves bail.

In addition to Matsoara, four others accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape prison in May 2022 appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for closing arguments on bail applications.

Advocate for accused number 1 in Thabo Bester escape case says client is not a flight risk

Advocate Moruri argued that keeping Matsoara behind bars would not be in the interest of justice, adding that his client had cooperated with the investigation since he was arrested, News24 reported.

Moruri added that his client had handed over his passport and was, therefore, not a flight risk.

Accused number 1 transported Katlego Bereng's body into Mangaung Correctional Centre

According to the investigating officer who testified during the accused bail hearing, Matsoara played an instrumental role in Bester's escape.

It was Matsoara who drove the corpse that was used to conceal fake Bester's death into the Mangaung Correctional facility, SABC News reported.

It was later revealed, through DNA testing, that the body belonged to Katlego Bereng, a Free State man who was reported missing in April 2022

South Africans debate likelihood of Thabo Bester accused being granted bail

Below are some reactions:

Vernon Vermont said:

"It would make bad precedence if the court grants bail to people who placed the lives of women in danger by helping a serial sexual abuser "escape" from jail"

@lavitosoul claimed

"This one will jump border."

@ZozoHlumile asked:

"Will the charges stick? this bail hearing looks biased towards the accused."

@blaize_maxim commented:

"What about Katlego's children, that will never see their father again? I was raised being taught that IF YOU DO THE CRIME, YOU MUST BE WILLING TO DO THE TIME."

@retsjay63 speculated:

"The bail application is likely to succeed."

