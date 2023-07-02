One woman thought she was helping an adorable furry creature when she found a pit bull stranded

The lady filmed a TiTok video showing how she had an interesting day that involved saving a dog.

Online users were invested in the woman's story as there were many twists and turns after the dog owner got their pooch back

A creator ran into a pit bull that was in trouble. A kind lady began filming when she spotted the lost dog.

A TikTok pit bull was in a hole for nine days before a kind woman found it. Image: @itumeleng_belinda

Source: TikTok

The video of the helpful woman got over 16,000 likes. The comments were filled with people who were curious to know if the dog made it out safely.

Woman saves Pit Bull in a hole and gets 200 000 TikTok views

@itumeleng_belinda posted a video where she said she saved a pit bull. After successfully getting the pit bull rescued, the woman found out that the dog was vicious and bit another dog in the face. In the video, the woman claimed that the pit bull had been stuck in the hole for nine days.

The lady told the story about the drama between the owner of the injured dog and the pit bull owner. Watch the video of part two here:

TikTok viewers become heavily invested in pit bull rescue

Online users love to see stories about humans and animals interacting. Many people were captivated by the story, especially when they found out that the pit bull does not like other dogs.

NASREEN commented:

"Even dogs get their karma."

Danica J Thomas | Fashion said:

"One minute I am watching a dog in a pit, the next we are all crying together."

NkwanaKel added:

"A pit Bull stuck in a pit ", that line is so ambiguous and artistic,could be a line in a rap song, my mind though."

chai_t_xxv joked:

"Ngl, the way these owners were so chilled after finding their pup that was stuck in a drain for over 8 days, had me side eyeing."

Cavin was amused:

"It’s a Pit bull after all."

