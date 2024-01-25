A python that ate a dog in Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal was rescued and released into the wild

The snake swallowed a dog and was so full that it was stuck on a veranda with the body's dog still in its stomach

South Africans were amazed by its size and complimented its appearance, calling it beautiful

a KZN snake swallowed a dog, and the python was rescued. Images: Mark Kostich and Alexandra Jursova

A snake catcher caught a 3.7-metre python in Port Edward after it ate a dog and swallowed it. It was released into the wild, and South Africans could not help but marvel at how beautiful the serpent looked.

Python rescued after it swallowed a dog

The South Coast Herald posted a video showing the snake catcher, Emile Rencken, and his wife, Tamryn-Jade, handling the snake. In the video, the long and thick python is put into a bag Tamryn-Jade holds. Emile struggles slightly due to the heaviness of the snake but successfully puts it in the bag. Moments later, the snake was released into the wild.

According to the South Coast Herald, the python was a rock python that had eaten a dog in the neighbourhood. When Rencken found it, he grabbed it, and it immediately wanted to vomit the dog out. He let it go so it could vomit the dog out before picking it up again. Click on this link to watch the video.

South Africans marvelled at the snake's appearance

Netizens on Facebook were mesmerised by the snake and complimented its beauty.

Mvukuzane Cedric Mboyisa said:

"Beautiful snake. Van Zyl Greyling and I once caught a huge one in Ramsgate as kids. Great memories!"

Kim Williams remarked:

"Just trying to memorise those signposts. Need to avoid those paths! Tjoe, it's a beauty."

Tonya Jansen van Vuuren:

"Well done, guys. What a beauty!"

Claudette De klerk remarked:

"What a beauty! So glad it's back in nature."

Snake swallows pit bull in the North West

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two pythons in Pilanesberg in the North West attacked homes and the animals in those homes.

One of the snakes ate a pit bull, which was heard crying by its owner. The snake catcher caught it, and he received a call just after dealing with it. Another python was trying to eat a goat, and the snake catcher arrived to save the goat.

