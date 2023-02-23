Three strong and independent women opened up about their biggest business challenges

All three ladies are in diverse fields, with one hun making teddies and the other two working in the recycling and crocheting business

The innovative businesswomen noted that loadshedding, customer retention and funding were their biggest issues

Every business has its challenges, and while some storms are easier to weather, others can be more challenging to overcome.

Lizar Maluleke, Nangamso Bana and Christine Zari are all businesswomen with diverse challenges. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News spoke to three businesswomen about the biggest struggles in their attempts to grow their enterprises.

All three ladies are in different fields and have diverse challenges - from loadshedding to funding and more.

Despite it all, the fierce women are inspiring and refuse to give up on themselves.

Briefly News caught up with the three ladies.

Limpopo mom in recycling hates loadshedding

Lizar Maluleke, a mother of three in Limpopo, who gave up her job as a banker to start a recycling business with her hubby, said power outages were her everlasting end:

“My biggest challenge right now is loadshedding. I devised a new schedule for my work to cope with it by introducing night shifts.”

Durban lady who crochets clothing and accessories struggles with customer retention

Nangamso Bana, residing in Durban, started a crocheting business, creating clothing and cool accessories after she struggled to find work.

The 33-year-old primarily uses social media for marketing her enterprise and notes that customer retention can sometimes be a challenge:

“My biggest challenge right now is getting customers for my business. As a result, business is a bit slow.

“When I wear NASO Creations outfits at the mall or in town, I get people admiring my items. I give them my social media handles and contacts, but I really would love to get more customers."

The businesswoman further explains that funding and getting other retail businesses to sell her clothing was a challenge.

22-year-old Mom of 1 who crochets teddies is trying to get her business off the ground

Christine Zari makes and sells beautiful stuffed toys to support herself, her family and relatives back home in Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old also pays for the schooling of her two brothers and has a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

Christine notes that funding for the business would help her greatly since she mainly sells her teddies on the market:

“This is my only source of survival, so l just hope to find a donor who might invest in my business to become a big one.

“I'm [also] struggling with sales, wool, safety eyes and cotton.”

