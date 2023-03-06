DJ Sbu showed controversial media personality Nota Baloyi mad love on the latest episode of The Hustlers Corner

The seasoned media personality and businessman believes that Nota is a genius and an incredible human being

One person agreed with DJ Sbu, adding that Kwesta's former manager is a brilliant mind but is misunderstood by many in Mzansi

DJ Sbu showed love to Nota Baloyi. The seasoned radio personality praised the controversial music exec in the latest episode of his podcast, The Hustlers Corner.

DJ Sbu showed love to Nota Baloyi. Image: @djsbulive, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Singing Nota's praises, DJ Sbu shared that Kwesta's former manager is a "brilliant mind". He also advised him to ignore all the hate he receives on social media.

DJ Sbu says Nota Baloyi is an incredible human being

The former Metro FM presenter told Nota Baloyi, a guest, that he's an incredible human being, adding that they're trying to get "the presidential" Nota out of him.

"We appreciate you for your brilliant mind. You're an amazing brother. You're a brilliant mind. I believe you're an incredible human being."

Mzansi agrees with DJ Sbu's remarks about Nota Baloyi

Reacting to the clip doing rounds on Twitter, one person agreed with DJ Sbu. The tweep claimed Nota is misunderstood by many in Mzansi. Baloyi constantly trends for his controversial remarks about issues affecting the country, especially the music industry.

"I also think NOTA is a genius, and as always, geniuses are misunderstood," said the tweep.

