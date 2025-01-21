Musa Khawula appeared in court after the judge granted media permission to film the proceedings

Khawula was arrested earlier this month for allegations against businessman Ze Khumalo, which the NPA deemed baseless

Fans reacted to his court appearance on social media, expressing mixed emotions but admitting they miss his gossip content

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula is back in court after being denied bail a few days ago. A video of the star waving at the cameras is going viral on social media.

Musa Khawula makes another court appearance. Image: @khawulamusa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula back in court

Fans have finally gotten a first glimpse of controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula during his recent court appearance. According to a post shared by @Sli_Masikane on X, the judge granted the media permission to film Khawula's proceedings. The post read:

"The Magistrate has granted the media's application to film proceedings.... a first look at #MusaKhawula in the dock... he waves at the camera. The court adjourns to allow cameras to be set up."

Why was Musa Khawula arrested?

Musa Khawula was arrested earlier this month. According to a statement issued by the NPA, Musa Khawula was arrested for posting baseless allegations against businessman Tamaryn Green's husband, Ze Khumalo.

Khawula previously appeared before a judge and was denied bail.

Fans react to Musa Khawula's court appearance

Social media users loved seeing the blogger in happy spirits during his court appearance. Many admitted that they miss the blogger's juicy gossip on the timeline.

@ms_tourist said:

"My G🤣… I miss his captions."

@maphokamokutle wrote:

"Finally, the attention he has been seeking."

@CRangataJ added:

"Love or hate him, Musa has been defiant to the end."

@ayandaa_ngema wrote:

"He’s gonna come back with more fire content 😂😂😂🤞🏽"

@blackpresidante noted:

"I don’t think this guy is worth the media coverage he is getting."

Musa Khawula seemed cheerful in court. Image: @Sli_Masikane/X

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Musa Khawula's arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai added her two cents on Musa Khawula's arrest after he was denied bail.

The outspoken poet revealed that there was more to Khawula's arrest than what the NPA was sharing.

Source: Briefly News