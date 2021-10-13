Nota Baloyi has landed himself in trouble with yet another celeb after Slikour issued him an attorney's letter

Nota had an interview with EverythingSAmusic in which he spewed insults aimed at Slikour, accusing him of building his brand on the work of other artists

Slikour's actions ensured that that Nota's words were short-lived after he issued a public statement apologising to the producer

Nota has managed to get land himself in the bad books of yet another Mzansi celeb. This time around, the celeb in Nota's firing range was Slikour. The musician found himself being cussed out by Nota unprovoked in an interview.

Nota was chatting to Everything SA Music when he decided to pour out bucket-loads of cuss-filled opinions about Slikour and his brand, Slikour On Life. Nota accused the music maker of using the hard work of others to strengthen his own brand, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

Slikour made it clear that she would not stand around while his name is being dragged in the dirt. After receiving a letter from Slikour's legal team, Nota took to Instagram to issue an apology. His message read:

"I Nota, unequivocally apologise to Slikour for the false allegations and offensive insults made during my interview on @everythingsamusic’s Instagram account entitled #Nota attacks #Slikour. I acknowledge that the false accusations I made were not based on facts and were extremely hurtful. I apologise unreservedly for any harm caused to Slikour as a result of insulting utterances."

Followers responded to the statement issued.

The controversial @miss_ntsiki_mazwai commented:

"What truth are they threatening you about now???"

A sceptical @long.live.austin wrote:

"This makes me question everything you've said now."

@wildersherr added:

"Wow... never thought of you as a person who folds. "False accusations"... does this mean you were capping?"

Nota Baloyi suggests Kwesta is broke following interview with MacG

Briefly News reported Nota Baloyi has reportedly suggested that Kwesta is broke and suffers from alcoholism. Nota and Kwesta used to be business partners a while back but now they've been taking shots at each other every time they are interviewed about their relationship.

Kwesta was recently on MacG's Podcast and Chill and shared his side of the story. The rapper claimed his former manager, Nota, thinks the rapper is his artist.

"Nota has this idea that I'm his artist like he signed me and obviously that he made me and I'm saying that because cause he has obviously been saying that."

According to a YouTube channel called Mzansi A-listers, Nota suggested that Kwesta is broke and suffers from alcoholism after the musician's recent interview with MacG.

The opinionated Nota took to Twitter recently and shared the post by the channel. He took a jab at Kwesta. Nota wrote:

"Wow this is sad, please don’t laugh at my pain... At least he still has me to ensure he gets some royalties, I tried my best but I guess it wasn’t good enough!"

