Lil Kim has responded to fellow US rapper 50 Cent after the superstar roasted her for her recent BET Awards look

The In Da Club hitmaker posted a meme hilariously pointing out the resemblance of Kim's BET loot to an owl

Lil Kim hit back at the superstar and accused him of still being mad at her for turning down his dinner date offer a few years back

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lil Kim has taken to social media to respond to 50 Cent after the rapper roasted her for her recent BET Awards look. Kim took to social media on Friday, 2 July to throw a bit of shade in the direction of 50.

Lil Kim has responded to 50 Cent after he shaded her BET Awards look. Image: @50cent, @lilkimthequeenbee

Source: Instagram

The In Da Club hitmaker took to Instagram a few days ago and shared a meme likening Lil Kim's BET look to an owl. The rapper hilariously captioned the post:

"Who did this sh*t, this ain’t right."

Kim took to her Instagram account to share her response to 50. She accused 50 Cent of still being mad at her for refusing to go on a dinner date with him. According to Complex, she wrote:

"I see you still in your feels about that dinner date you asked me on that I had to turn down.”

Kim also made it clear that she was not bothered by 50 Cent's joke. She said her family and friends are the ones who are really angry.

Twitter and Instagram users shared mixed reactions to Lil Kim's response to the G Unit boss. Check out some of their comments below:

realpeterock said:

"Why he do dat, glad you jokey with it lol."

chrisdaranj wrote:

"Honey the owl is the most respected aviators especially that one. It means you’re the blue print always will be."

shesnotbasic wrote:

"They laugh but they’ll soon copy!"

joemccoyphoto commented:

"Meanwhile the creator of the meme probably looks like a seal. Hurt people (try to) hurt people. I loved the entire look."

@LilSugarPapi wrote:

"Lord he about to drag her…"

@jakespammy added:

"Am I the only one that thinks she's ugly?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lil Kim wants Verzuz battle with Nicki Minaj

In other news, Briefly News reported that veteran US rapper Lil Kim wants to battle Nicki Minaj. The Lighters Up hitmaker wants to go hit-for-hit with Nicki in a Verzuz rap battle. The musician was speaking during Sunday, 27 June's red carpet segment at the BET Awards. Kim was quick to say yes when she was asked if she was willing to go song-to-song against another MC.

When the presenter asked Kim who she wanted to face off in a battle of tracks, she did not hesitate and said Nicki. Complex reports that it is still unclear if the Beez in the Trap hitmaker would be down to battle Kim.

The outlet said Nicki Minaj and Kim haven’t always been close following artwork-related feud rumours dating back to 2007. According to the publication, back in 2018 Kim said she was over their beef.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za