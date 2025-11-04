“Is Absolutely Beautiful”: South Africans Rave Over Mr Price Finds, Shares Video

A stylish Mr Price accessory has Mzansi fashion lovers buzzing online after one shopper’s post went viral for showcasing the trendy summer must-have

The chic brown leather-inspired bag has become a hit among SA babes for its elegant design, versatility, and affordable price tag

Social media users flooded the comments praising the fashionable find, with many calling it the perfect dupe for high-end luxury brands

Mzansi fashionistas are raving over a stunning Mr Price accessory that has quickly become the talk of social media.

South Africans raved over Mr Price's stunning bag that was showcased in a video. Image: @keasape

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok clip, a woman showcased a chic brown leather bag that had viewers rushing to their nearest store to grab one for themselves.

The video, shared by a local fashion lover under the handle @tarriemartin, highlighted the small handbag’s sleek design, which perfectly blends style and practicality. With its rich brown hue and minimalist structure, the bag has been described as the perfect statement piece for both daytime wear and evening outings.

Priced at just R159, the trendy piece is already earning a reputation as one of the season’s best budget-friendly finds.

The creator @tarriemartin captioned her post saying:

"Mr Price finds 🤍 what a cute bag!"

She also raved over the bag, adding:

"I love a good dupe!♥️😭😭 and affordable one!"

A simple line that sparked a wave of comments from fellow shoppers who agreed the brand continues to deliver when it comes to stylish yet affordable accessories.

Many users applauded the bag’s elegant leather look and compact design, calling it a must-have for summer. Some even noted how the piece could easily elevate a casual outfit or complement a dressy evening look without breaking the bank.

Fashion-conscious South Africans have long praised Mr Price for staying ahead of trends, and this latest item seems to be another hit in the brand’s growing collection of affordable luxury-inspired pieces.

With the festive and summer seasons approaching, many Mzansi babes are already styling their outfits around this sleek accessory, proving once again that great fashion doesn’t need to come with a hefty price tag.

The TikTok user @tarriemartin's video went viral on social media since it was posted on 31 October 2025.

A woman in South Africa created a TikTok video, which she shared online. Image: @keasape

Source: TikTok

SA is in awe of the Mr Price bag

South Africans took to the comments section raving over the bag, while some asked questions and others expressed their thoughts.

Candy babe said:

"Perfect for lunch dates restaurant twaaaaassssss🤣."

Nonhlanhlamaligabada wrote:

"Lapho, I was planning on getting the H&M one, thank you for the cheaper plug🙌🏾."

Khumo expressed:

"I only get black. I want this coffee brown 😭🥰."

Tshiamo Curating Memories gushed over the bag, saying:

"So pretty 🥰🥰🥺."

Mrs M commented:

"I want it so bad, can't find it in the store around PTA."

Sihle Mdinginya gushed over the bag:

"Need it😍😍."

Miss Kay stated:

"Oh, this is absolutely beautiful 😍🔥."

Watch the video below:

