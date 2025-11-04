SA Grade 12 Pupil’s Matric Dance Glamorous Dress Inspired by US Reality Star Porsha Williams
- A South African matriculant’s stunning matric dance outfit captured national attention for its striking resemblance to a US reality TV star Porsha Williams’s look
- The viral video sparked praise for the learner’s bold fashion sense and the growing creativity seen in Mzansi’s matric dance trends
- The golden gown became a standout fashion moment of the 2025 matric season, proving that local style can rival global red-carpet glamour
Mzansi social media users are buzzing after a South African matriculant’s stunning dance look drew comparisons to US reality TV star Porsha Williams.
The young woman’s bold fashion choice turned heads online after her breathtaking yellow-and-gold gown stole the spotlight.
In the viral TikTok clip shared under the handle @thato_jensma, the Grade 12 pupil was seen arriving in a floor-length, figure-hugging gown that shimmered under the lights. The dress, which featured a rich yellow base adorned with gold detailing, looked strikingly similar to the one worn by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams during the show's Season 16 reunion.
Mzansi fashion lovers couldn’t help but praise the matriculant for her confidence and high-end style. The gown’s fitted silhouette, dramatic train, and metallic accents made it a perfect blend of elegance and glamour, a look fit for the red carpet.
Social media users were quick to notice the resemblance, with some posting side-by-side comparisons of the two looks.
"Something different 🥰🥰🥰thank you. You ate, babes🤏."
The viral moment sparked conversations about how SA matriculants are levelling up their style game, drawing inspiration from international fashion icons. For many, matric dances have become more than just school events; they’re opportunities to showcase creativity, individuality, and confidence.
The TikTok clip, shared on 21 October 2025 by the TikTok user @thato_jensma, has since gained thousands of views and comments celebrating the young woman’s radiant look.
Her golden gown has undoubtedly cemented her status as one of the standout fashion moments of the 2025 matric dance season, proving that Mzansi style can hold its own on any global stage.
SA raves over the Grade 12 pupil's matric dance dress
People in South Africa flooded the comments section gushing over the grade 12 learner's stunning dress, saying:
Sisipho Sidiya said:
"😭😭Why do I feel like matriculants dress better than South African celebrities?"
Andile Hlongwane added:
"They understand the assignment🥰."
Bons expressed:
"Class of '26, the pressure is increasing😭😭."
T.baby wrote:
"This dress is stunning, so unique."
Karabo stated:
"Definitely the best one I’ve seen."
User commented:
"Somebody call Porshaa 🥺!!!"
Paballo Tyobeka raved over the dress by adding:
"It’s giving Goddess."
Watch the video below:
Take a look at Porsha Williams' dress for Season 16 reunion below:
Source: Briefly News
