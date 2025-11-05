Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina recently returned to South Africa and apparently doesn't care who knows it

She sparked an immediate online frenzy after landing in Cape Town, visibly annoying critics with her seemingly unbothered attitude despite her past legal troubles

While many critics were ruffled, her passionate supporters quickly welcomed her back, urging her to continue chasing her dreams

Controversial beauty queen Chidimma "Chichi" Adetshina recently landed in Cape Town, South Africa, and her epic return sparked an online frenzy.

The former Miss Nigeria, famous for her stint on the Miss South African pageant, shared some new photos soaking up the sun in the Mother City's ocean-facing suburb, Sea Point.

Posted between 1 and 4 November 2025, the 24-year-old Chichi showed off her stunning designer outfits, from traditional gowns to a sequin two-piece, made by Nigerian designers Patience Christopher (Egahi Couture) and Charles Richard Aghedo (Kaalon Luxury), respectively.

This comes after she announced her return to South Africa, having been crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, a title that has solidified her place in pageant history.

Despite unsuccessfully competing in Miss South Africa due to her Nigerian heritage, Chidimma was allowed to enter the Miss Nigeria contest, which she later won.

Her social media captions since withdrawing from Miss SA and the investigation into her mother's alleged fraud case speak of strength and determination after being faced with obstacles. While others show her cheeky attitude in the face of criticism and backlash.

"You thought I was done? The runway’s just getting cleared."

Although she has yet to directly address her mother's run-in with the law, Chidimma continues to post on social media and share her story with the world, a story that has since divided South Africans and other Africans alike.

See Chidimma Adetshina's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's pictures

It's safe to say that Chidimma Adetshina ruffled some feathers with her pictures. Online users reacted to a post by the beauty queen's parody Twitter (X) page reacting to her return to Cape Town, saying, "And it’s just the beginning!"

People criticised law enforcement for "failing to do its job," all while labelling Chidimma as a criminal. Read some social media reactions below.

Thembeka__ said:

"So the Minister of Home Affairs really was just being performative regarding this case."

ZolaAmanda wrote:

"Oh, I like it when criminals show the law enforcement agencies the middle finger for not doing their jobs."

00MF_K asked:

"Why is this fugitive not arrested, @SAPoliceService?"

EsNeckStanAcc was not pleased:

"And she’s full of herself. Bathong wena, go home!"

Umalumewabantu was shocked:

"I can't believe this."

Meanwhile, hyped Chidimma up and admired her seemingly unbothered attitude.

DJ Warras laughed:

"Tell them, Chidi. You have an ID Book, wena!"

KatlegoKaG cheered:

"Slay wena, girl. Let the Xenophobes have depression."

Black_iKati wrote:

"Tell them, girl, we are behind you."

anditwala added:

"You go, girl. Make them suffer, you’re a South African, and we know it. Fact!! I love your attitude!"

mdluli_kaCiyane posted:

"Humble these haters, my sister."

Chidimma Adetshina reflects on Miss South Africa

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen's post about her experience in Miss South Africa.

She opened up about some of the challenges she faced before ultimately withdrawing from the contest, sparking mixed reactions from the online community.

