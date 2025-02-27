Anabela Rungo, Chidimma Adetshina's mother, was granted R10,000 bail after being arrested in Cape Town for ID theft and violating South African immigration laws

Chidimma Adetshina's mother Anabela Rungo has reportedly been released from prison on bail. Rungo was arrested in Cape Town last week for ID theft.

Anabela Rungo granted bail

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania's mother Anabela Rungo is out of prison. The Mozambican national who was arrested in Cape Town for contravening South African immigration laws was reportedly granted R10000 bail.

According to News24, Rungo appeared before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 26 February. The judge ruled that Rungo had been placed under house arrest and should only leave when consulting with her legal representatives and attending court proceedings.

The judge also ruled that Chidimma's mother may not apply for residency permits, go to the Mozambican and/or Nigerian embassies, or send any other person on behalf of any embassy or consulate.

Mzansi reacts to Anabela Rungo's case

social media users shared mixed reactions to the ruling. Some blamed the justice system for letting Rungo get out of prison because she could easily escape. Others noted that the Mozambican national was granted R10K bail for violating immigration laws, while murderers get way less.

@GodPenuel said:

"R10,000 to this lady. R2000 to the father who stabbed his 18 mnth toddler repeatedly in the neck. They must explain how bail is calculated... coz yeses, no ways."

@lorrenzom commented:

"Off to Mozambique and they will never see her again or she will come back with new Identity.Hayi I give up on this country."

@Siya_ZAR wrote:

"South African Courts are something else Maan, a person who is clearly a flight risk is given bail"

@Sqhophololo added:

"I hope she skips the country and never comes back… our taxes saved."

@Bongani_Wale said:

"She's probably on her way to Nigeria. It will be a Bushiri saga again."

@okjabu added:

"I thought someone like her would be a flight risk.. 10k bail even? Must be nice."

Fans got first glimpse of Anabela Rungo

Anabela Rungo has been in the media a lot lately and fans have been searching for her pictures.

Mzansi finally got a break when her pictures were leaked on social media, sparking a buzz online.

