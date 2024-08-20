Who is the New Day USA girl? Meet the blonde spokeswoman

New Day USA is an American veteran mortgage lending company that has featured glaring talents in its commercials. The New Day USA girl has attracted attention, with people keen to know her background and what she does for a living.

Juliana Folk (R) attends the Inaugural International Women's Day Five-Star Celebration on 7 March 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Phillip Faraone, @julianafolk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The New Day USA blonde girl's name is Juliana Folk. She is a young talent hailing from Los Angeles. Juliana took over the company's face from American actress and model Tatiana Zappardino. Discover more about the New Day USA commercial actress here.

Juliana Folk's profile summary

Full name Juliana Folk Gender Female Age ±35 Ethnicity White/European descent Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Height 1.60 m (5'3") Weight 61kg (135lbs) Hair colour Brown/blonde Eyes colour Hazel Education Crafton Hills College Profession Model, actress, writer, producer Spouse Jeremy Folk Son Asher Parents Jimi Vincenzo Bertucci and Colleen Bertucci Uncle Gary Graham Net worth $500,000 - $700,000 Social media Instagram, Facebook

New Day USA girl's biography

Juliana Folk is an American model and actress born and raised in California, USA. The New Day USA blonde spokeswoman was born in November, per her birthday post on Instagram. She is around 35 years old as of 2024.

Juliana Folk at the Inaugural International Women's Day Five-Star Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Original

Juliana Folk's family

The talented actress grew up in a creative family. She was born to Jimi Vincenzo Bertucci and Colleen Bertucci. According to the Reporter, her father, Vincenzo, was a musician in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Juliana Folk and her mother, Colleen Bertucci (R), posing for a photo. On the left is Juliana during a photoshoot. Photo: @julianafolk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Juliana's late uncle, Gary Graham, starred in films and TV shows in Los Angeles, including Alien Nation, JAG, Star Trek, and the 1989 film Robot Jox. Her aunts and grandmother were also amazing singers.

The New Day USA girl revealed how her parents supported her when pursuing her dreams. She said:

Juliana Folk began her acting career at a young age, thanks to the support of her parents. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: UGC

New Day USA girl's husband and kid

Juliana is married to American photographer Jeremy Folk. In an interview published by Ebb & Flow Yoga Studio, the actress said she met her now husband after relocating to Vacaville in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Asher, in 2018.

Jeremy began her passion for photography in high school. He told Shoutout how his wife inspired her career.

She continues to push me and doesn't let me doubt myself when imposter syndrome kicks in. Actually she is also the reason I started taking portraits in the first place. Prior to meeting her I would shoot mainly landscape/cityscapes.

American actress and model Juliana Folk takes a photo with her son, Asher. On the left is her husband, Jeremy Folk. Photo: @julianafolk, @jeremy.folk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Juliana Folk's career

Juliana first encountered media production at Redlands East Valley High, where she enrolled in film and production classes. Along with her classmates, she produced a morning show every Friday.

The actress later enrolled at Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa. She continued nurturing her talent by starring in several theatre productions. Jeremy's wife has featured in:

Commercials: Sony Playstation, Sacramento Kings, Honda

Sony Playstation, Sacramento Kings, Honda Print modelling: 24 Hour Fitness, Sony, Miller Lite

24 Hour Fitness, Sony, Miller Lite Films and TV Shows: NCIS: Hawai (2022), Under a Black Cloud (2021), Uncredited Massive (2022), Housewife, The Cost of Colour (2016), and Quickening Reception

Who is the female model on New Day USA?

Juliana Folk is the new face of the company's commercials, replacing former New Day USA girl Tatiana Zappardin. Folk brings her beauty and talent to the company's profile.

American actress and model Juliana Folk is the new face of New Day USA's commercials. Photo: @julianafolk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

New Day USA girl's salary and net worth

Folk's salary remains unknown, but he reportedly earns a decent amount from her acting and commercial deals. The New Day USA girl's net worth ranges between $500k and $700k.

Frequently asked questions

Juliana has also ventured into fitness, becoming a certified Yoga Alliance instructor. She is passionate about working out and helping others shape their body. Here are some frequently asked questions about her and the New Day USA.

Who is the new blonde spokesperson for New Day USA? Juliana Folk is the company's new spokesperson. She is an actor, model and writer.

Juliana Folk is the company's new spokesperson. She is an actor, model and writer. Who replaced Tatiana on New Day USA? The American company replaced Tatiana Zappardino with actor and model Juliana Folk.

The American company replaced Tatiana Zappardino with actor and model Juliana Folk. What happened to Tatiana Zappardino? She embarked on writing screenplays and acting comedies. According to Yahoo News, Tatiana joined Tulsa King 's cast and starred as Tina, Sylvester Stallone's estranged daughter.

She embarked on writing screenplays and acting comedies. According to Yahoo News, Tatiana joined 's cast and starred as Tina, Sylvester Stallone's estranged daughter. Are New Day USA girl's pictures on Instagram? The actress has an Instagram account where she often posts her photos.

Juliana Folk, the New Day USA girl, has won the hearts of many and made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is a talented actress, writer, and model venturing into fitness. Folk develops and maintains the New Day USA brand's identity and reputation.

READ ALSO: Progressive commercial cast: Actors and actresses in every ad (with pictures)

Briefly.co.za listed Progressive Insurance actors and actresses featured in their adverts. The American insurance company has produced engaging, hilarious, relatable advertisements with top talents.

Source: Briefly News