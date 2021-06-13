Dorothy Lemay's biography, age, movies, interesting facts

Dorothy LeMay is a legendary American actress. She was inducted into the hall of fame in 1998. At some point, she shifted her attention to adult content. She starred in various movies such as Blonde Fire, Every Way She Can, and Lusty Princess. What else would you love to know about her?

LeMay was, arguably, among the most adored actresses during the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Her talent and acting skills saw her gain worldwide recognition. As a result, the majority of her fans were shocked when she left the scene, considering her career was picked then.

Dorothy LeMay's profile summary

Birth name: Dorothy Staton Alder

Popularly known as: Dorothy LeMay

Date of birth: 14th February 1954

Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States of America

Age: 67 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Ex-spouse: Lee LeMay

Lee LeMay Dorothy Lemay's height: Unknown

Relationship status: Divorced

Profession: Acting

Nationality: American

Dorothy LeMay's bio

Dorothy LeMay, her birth name is Dorothy Staton Alder, was born on 14th February 1954 in Los Angeles in the United States of America. What are the names of Dorothy LeMay’s family members? For years, she has kept information about her family under the wraps. Thus, there is little to nothing to report about her childhood, education, parents, and siblings, if any.

Before attaining her fame, she was a secretary at the University of California at Berkeley. She took part in various operations of the institution, including answering an ad titled Make $300 a day in 1976.

Dorothy LeMay's age

How old is Dorothy Lemay? As of 2021, she is 67 years old. She celebrates her birthdays on the 14th of February.

Career

LeMay boasts one decade of acting experience. During that time, she appeared in over 40 movies. The majority of them are adult movies. Below is a list of Dorothy LeMay’s movies you may find interesting to watch. They include:

Blondes on Fire (1986)

(1986) Hot Ones (1984)

(1984) Trashi (1984) asR69D69

(1984) asR69D69 Three Ripening Cherries (1984) as Sally

(1984) as Sally Swedish Erotica 45 (1983)

(1983) Irresistible (1982) as Hitchhiker

(1982) as Hitchhiker Memphis Cathouse Blues (1982) as Cherry

(1982) as Cherry Nightlife (1982) as Girl with Analyst

(1982) as Girl with Analyst Stalag 69 (1982) as Tina Anderson

(1982) as Tina Anderson Taboo II (1982) as Sherry McBride

(1982) as Sherry McBride Every Which Way She Can (1981) as Waitress

(1981) as Waitress Nightdreams (1981) as Mrs. Van Houten

(1981) as Mrs. Van Houten High School Memories (1981) as Barb Adams

(1981) as Barb Adams Vista Valley PTA (1981) as Sandra

(1981) as Sandra 'Sweet Dreams, Suzan' (1980) as Doctor's Secretary

(1980) as Doctor's Secretary Champagne for Breakfast (1980) as Fantasia

(1980) as Fantasia Garage Girls (1980) as Dorothy LeMay

(1980) as Dorothy LeMay Talk Dirty to Me (1980) as Jill

(1980) as Jill The Sensuous Detective (1980)

(1980) Female Athletes (1980) as Blond Pool Player

(1980) as Blond Pool Player Taboo (1980) as Sherry

(1980) as Sherry Blonds Have More Fun (1979) Dr Wendy Wilson

(1979) Dr Wendy Wilson Chopstix (1979) Angel

(1979) Angel Fantasy (1979) as Young Cathy

(1979) as Young Cathy For the Love of Pleasure (1979) as Honey Blond Orgy Girl

(1979) as Honey Blond Orgy Girl Sensual Fire (1979) as Teena

(1979) as Teena Small Town Girls (1979) as Cindy Andrews

(1979) as Cindy Andrews Sweet Captive (1979) as Janet

(1979) as Janet Serena: An Adult Fairytale (1979) as Blond Prostitute

(1979) as Blond Prostitute Tropic of Desire (1979) as June

(1979) as June A Formal Faucett (1978) as Norma Gene

(1978) as Norma Gene Bad Company (1978) as Laura

(1978) as Laura Blue Heat (1978) as Annette Slavin

(1978) as Annette Slavin Deep Passage (1978) as Desiree Loy

(1978) as Desiree Loy Lusty Princess (1978)

(1978) Sensual Encounters of Every Kind (1978) as Susan

(1978) as Susan Blonde Fire (1978) as Blackmore's Girl

(1978) as Blackmore's Girl House of Green Desire (1977)

Personal life

Who is Dorothy Lemay's husband? She was previously married to actor Lee LeMay. Unfortunately, they went their separate ways after a considerable number of years together. The ex-couple met in Ohio in the mid-70s. After falling in love with each other, they decided to settle in Caronia, US.

They have managed to live low-key lives since their divorce. Do they have children? The couple does not have children. Besides, there is no information about Dorothy giving birth in the public domain. Also, she is not on social media, making it impossible to know much about her.

Quick facts about actress Dorothy

Where is Dorothy LeMay today? She has allegedly been living a normal life since she left the showbiz scene. Currently, she is based in southern California. Below are quick fun facts about the 67-year-old actress you may find interesting to know. They include:

Dorothy was born in Los Angeles, US, but raised in Dayton, Ohio.

Unlike some celebrities, she values her privacy. Thus, it is challenging to know much about her and her family.

She was allegedly introduced into the world of adult films by her ex-husband, Lee LeMay.

LeMay does not have any children.

Her last movie feature was in Blondes on Fire in 1987.

in 1987. Before venturing into the show business world, Dorothy worked as a secretary at the University of California, Berkeley.

Currently, she is living in southern California in the USA. Unlike before, she is living a normal life with few public appearances. As a result, it is almost impossible to find Dorothy LeMay's pics, especially the latest ones.

Dorothy LeMay graced our screens for a decade before her exit from the film industry. Since her exit, she has led an under wraps life, prompting fans to speculate about her life. Currently, she lives a normal life in southern California. During her time, she inspired many upcoming actresses, who are now doing great in the scene.

