Mmabatho Montsho has joined the 2025 Encounters Documentary Film Festival as a juror, lending her expertise to the prestigious Encounters Al Jazeera Award for Best International Documentary

Encounters Festival praised Montsho’s multidisciplinary work and past curatorial roles at the Human Rights and Basha Uhuru Film Festivals

Social media fans celebrated the milestone, applauding Montsho's career, which includes award-winning films, TV roles, and a Master's Degree from Falmouth University

Celebrated South African actress and filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho has achieved a major milestone in her career. The star recently joined the jury at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

Mmabatho Montsho has joined the Encounters Documentary Film Festival jury panel. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mmabatho Montsho secures major gig

Congratulations are in order for our girl, Mmabatho Montsho, who has just been announced as one of the jurors at the 2025 Encounters Documentary Film Festival.

The Encounters Festival, a flagship event for documentary film in South Africa, recently kicked off with a rich lineup of contemporary local and international feature and short documentaries.

Montsho will bring her expertise to the judging panel for the prestigious Encounters Al Jazeera Award for Best International Documentary.

A post on their page praised Mmabatho for her illustrious career spanning decades, highlighting how she is the perfect fit for the panel. The post also mentioned that the veteran artist curated and directed the Human Rights Film Festival and the Basha Uhuru Film Festival for Constitutional Hill. Part of the post read:

"We’re honoured to welcome Mmabatho Montsho to the 2025 jury panel. A multidisciplinary filmmaker, award-winning writer-director, and visual artist, Montsho is a passionate advocate for social justice whose work boldly centres the voices of women and children."

Mzansi congratulates Mmabatho Montsho

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages for Montsho. Fans said the actress deserves the position.

@zukiswa.wanner said:

"🙌❤️❤️ A better juror they could not find. Yaaas!!!🔥"

@lelwaz_b commented:

"Congrats, my humble and beautiful hun ❤️🙌"

@missseptember24 added:

"Wow 🤩, well done 👏 🔥❤️"

@saby_m86 said:

"Aii mahn, you are all and more of what they wrote, sisters ❤️@montshotheblack congratulations, keep shining October babe🙌🙌❤️"

Fans have congratulated Mmabatho Montsho following her latest win. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

A look at Mmabatho Montsho's career

Mmabatho Montsho is an artist who wears many hats. The star is an actress, entrepreneur, fashion designer, filmmaker, screenwriter, and visual artist. She has featured in several top South African productions, including Jacob's Cross, Happiness Is A 4 Letter Word, Tempy Pushas and Mr. Bones 2.

The actress has also been putting in the work in the academic department, bagging a Master's Degree from Falmouth University in 2012. She has also won several local and international awards, including the Best Short Film for Change for Jacob's Not Here Anymore at the Paris International Film Festival in 2022.

KB Motsilanyane praised for her acting skills

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that veteran South African actress Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane has been given her flowers for killing her role on the latest Mzansi Magic drama series, Genesis.

Genesis has been charting social media trends since its premiere on Mzansi Magic in April 2025. The star-studded show, which replaced My Brother's Keeper after its cancellation earlier this year, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News