US film and television mogul Tyler Perry came under fire after netizens dug up an old video of old allegations made by an actor

Christian Keyes went on Facebook Live and made serious allegations against “a black billionaire movie producer with a distinctive voice”

This comes after the fresh R4 billion lawsuit filed against the Madea actor by American actor Derek Dixon

Tyler Perry has been sued for sexual assault.

Source: Getty Images

Social media users have unearthed allegations from December 2023 made by American actor Christian Keyes. Although Keyes never mentioned anybody's name, fans are certain that he was referring to Tyler Perry.

Old allegations against Tyler resurface

The Madea Goes To Jail actor, Christian Keyes, went on a live stream and spoke about an uncomfortable encounter he had with a “black billionaire movie producer with a distinctive voice.”

According to a report from Itsonlyentertainment on Instagram, there are murmurs that Keyes was referring to Tyler Perry.

"New whispers from inside Hollywood have reignited controversy surrounding Tyler Perry, as actor Christian Keyes is now rumoured to have been paid off to stay silent about past sexual harassment and assault allegations," they wrote.

They further stated that although Keyes never mentioned Perry. In The Oval actor Derek Dixon's lawsuit, he makes mention of the video.

"The actor’s account shared eerie similarities to claims made by The Oval actor Derek Dixon, who recently filed a lawsuit accusing Perry of sexual misconduct. Dixon mentions Keyes’ live stream in his lawsuit."

After the drama, Keyes never made mention of the video, ever. However, the report suggests that Keyes accepted a settlement to remain silent about the matter.

Tyler Perry was roped into a scandal in 2023.

Source: Getty Images

What peeps have to say about Tyler

Here are the reactions from people online.

K Stallion said:

"What's so crazy is if he is gay, just live in ya truth! Won't have to take no ssa. they'll be throwing it at him! But from me to you, sir, I would've tookem off so fast! That's a daddy that doesn't want sugar!"

Carlhaus Boss reacted:

"Can’t be a predator if he's going after grown men. You are a grown man. Handle your business. Someone come at you wrong."

Ebon asked:

"Why is this text attached to this Christian post. This is the same text that was shown with Derrick's post. The text is clearly talking about work, so I'm confused about these receipts."

Louise Mayhem argued:

"Straw didn’t break no camel's back in the black community because I know so many black men that refused to watch anything TP aired because of his Madea character. So please stop the grandstanding and keep it."

Leaked iMessage has internet gagging

In a previous report from Briefly News, A leaked iMessage exchange between Tyler Perry and his accuser, Derek Dixon, was shared on social media.

In the alleged text exchange, Perry fished for compliments from Dixon after sending a picture of himself on vacation on the beach. Social media users weighed in on the conversation, with some finding it funny, while others suggested it was fake.

