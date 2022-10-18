A TikTok video has shown the interesting moment a pretty young lady joined a man believed to be her boyfriend at a construction site

She was neatly dressed, but she did not just fold her hands and watch as she also joined the man and got her hands dirty

TikTokers are impressed with what the lady did as many of them have described her as a wife material

A young lady who joined her boyfriend to work at a construction site has been praised on TikTok.

TikTokers noticed the video of the lady dressed in a skirt and shirt working with a hand trowel beside her man.

The lady did not mind that she was well dressed as she used hand trowel to scoop cement mixture. Photo credit: TikTok/@selektabashi.

The video that captured the touching moment was shared on the platform by @selektabash and it has gone viral.

She is a wife material

In the short clip, the lady took the hand trowel and scooped cement mixture, then threw it at the wall in a funny way.

Although she was neatly dressed, she was not afraid of getting herself dirty.

It is not completely clear if the two are an item, but comments suggesting so were not flagged by the poster.

The lady has been tagged a wife material as TikTokers are of the view that her kind is rare to find.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@JohnnyCruz said:

"At least for making an attempt that show she is a very good lady."

@Aluma Benard commented:

"May God bless this woman for respecting your work. Forever she'll respect you."

@Margaret Zawadi198 said:

"I know you want her to feel the pain where the money is coming from."

@LekanO said:

"Let not forget that she dressed for the occasion."

@abdullahi omar541 commented:

"I wish I can get such a woman... she can never regret it in life."

Woman's hustle in construction inspires Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a time when gender equality has never been greater, there are still some male-dominated industries.

Construction is one of them, but a recent social media post served as a reminder that there’s practically nothing that a female can’t do.

Clash No-one Mafumo shared a lovely Facebook post recently where he heaped praise on a young lady named Keneilwe Ledwaba.

The post included before-and-after photos of a bathroom renovation, with Ledwaba doing the tiling herself.

