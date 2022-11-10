A video of a dog reacting to a song coming out from a speaker has stirred massive comments on TikTok

The animal was passing by when it suddenly stopped in front of a speaker and started dancing like it understood the song

Out of the many hilarious comments on social media were those that joked the dog must have loved music in its past life

A short and funny video of a dog that could not stop dancing when it heard music playing out of a shop has gathered hundreds of reactions.

In the clip shared by @lowrider_33, the dog was passing by a shop when it suddenly got hooked by the music coming from a big speaker.

Many people were wowed by the dog's response to the song. Photo source: TikTok/@lowrider_33

Dog enjoys the rhythm, moves to the beat

It stood at the entrance, wagging its tail in tune with the song's beat. A passerby had to stop to see what was going on. He was surprised.

Seconds into the video, the animal did as if it was departing, only to return and continue. It was as if there was a force between it and the song.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to dog dancing

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

tashluvz said:

"When he tried to leave but the tunes pulled him right back."

Serious2Bad said:

"Definitely an ancestor."

James Gee said:

"This maybe the coolest dog ever."

Odi Hats said:

"When they played his jam in his past life!"

user7079672952263Starross said:

"Dog got rhythm and soul believe that lo."

LA,bree said:

"We feel the music but poor dog literally felt the base."

Bee said:

"Are you sure this is a dog? Maybe he has been transformed ni o."

Dave said:

"Happiness is a thing of choice even dog understand such."

