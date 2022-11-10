A rude gent caused quite the stir by starting some drama in a taxi and decided to take shots at everyone in it

The man went so far as threatening to harm some passengers towards the end of the video, with peeps turning on him

South Africans found the clip disrespectful, but some of the folks found the clip to be entertaining and funny

A rude gent caused a lot of taxi drama and took shots at everyone sitting and minding their own business.

A rude dude made a ruckus in a taxi and threatened to get violent. Images: @_Mashudu_M/ Twitter, Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@_Mashudu_M shared the clip which started out normal but quickly got aggressive. The Twitter post shows a camera man who picked a fight with the lady talking to her boyfriend on the phone. The lady responds but the dude threatens to hit her and her boyfriend.

The tension in the taxi starts to rise when a dude who laughed at the exchange got thrown into the mix. The camera man said he would kick the gent who giggled, causing the entire taxi to turn on him.

One of the ladies said that he didn't pay up enough money and the clip ends with most people wanting the man to be kicked out of the taxi.

South Africans didn't like the way the man spoke, but most peeps found the clip funny. See the comments below:

@krbnare3 said:

"The last one caught smoke "

@TheeJohnRambo commented:

"He's spoiled shame."

@Kay15S posted:

@wgodfrey32 asked:

"Why is it that recently we applaud disrespect?"

@djMove_za mentioned:

"Somethings ain't funny that's just being disrespectful to people for no reason."

@BusheDumbu shared:

@XhosaPapi commented:

"I choose to side with the perpetrator this time, I don’t care! "

@IamTvkz mentioned:

"Yeah, let me continue with my day! ⚰️"

