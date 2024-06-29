The family of a missing SANDF soldier are pleading for him to be found after going missing a month ago

Luntu Basil Hatta, 53, was reportedly last seen on Thursday, 30 May, at the Lohatla SANDF base near Postmasburg

Since then, his relatives have urged the SANDF, whom Briefly News has contacted for comment, to step in to try to find him

The desperate family of a SANDF soldier prepared for any eventuality after going missing a month ago. Image: Roger Sedre

Source: Getty Images

POSTMASBURG — The family of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier who went missing a month ago in the Northern Cape is pleading for his return — whether dead or alive.

Luntu Basil Hatta, 53, reportedly went missing on Thursday, 30 May, at the Lohatla SANDF base near Postmasburg.

SANDF soldier last seen leaving base

He was last seen leaving the base at about 05:00, reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Postmasburg police are investigating his disappearance, having opened a missing person case after he was reported missing.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Detective Captain Hans Brendall on 082 495 0796.

"The investigation continues," police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said.

Hatta's brother, Sithembile, told TimesLIVE that the family were given different stories about the alleged disappearance.

Sithembile said they were desperate for the SANDF's assistance to bring the family the closure they seek.

“We hope we find him [and] are pleading with the defence force [for the necessary help]. Even if he is dead, we want to see his body," he said.

“[The SANDF] must do something. His children are not coping, and it's painful for the family. We are now where we're uninterested in what [might have] happened [to him]."

Family want body if soldier found dead

Given the time since Hatta went missing, he said the family was prepared for the worst.

"We just want to see his body if he is dead."

Sithembile added that the family only received a call on 2 June informing them that Luntu had gone missing on May 30.

The last contact they had with Hatta was during election week.

"He called us, notifying us he was at the base. Then, on 3 June, we got a call from the SANDF, where they asked us when we last saw him. We said we that wasin September before he left for his deployment in Limpopo."

He claimed they were receiving contradictory information about the disappearance from the SANDF.

Briefly News sent a media inquiry and is awaiting a response.

