Gogo Maweni set tongues wagging when she posted a video in which she stated that she would not mind dying because there are people she wants to deal with spiritually

The viral video unsettled her Instagram followers, who were quick to call out the Izangoma Zodumo star

The clip came after Gogo Maweni admitted to using muthi on people who make negative comments about her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gogo Maweni's latest social media video had everyone in her comments section giving her the side eye. The sangoma said she couldn't wait to deal with her naysayers when she became an ancestor.

Gogo Maweni claims muthi is not enough to deal with her naysayers. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Maweni is never shy about informing her online followers about what happens in her ndumba. This time, she disclosed in an Instagram video that she is looking forward to her death because there are some people she wants to confront spiritually.

Mzansi split about Gogo Maweni saying she can't wait to deal with her trolls as an ancestor

People took to the comments section to call out Gogo Maweni's claims. Many people did not believe the reality star would be a powerful ancestor capable of destroying their lives, while others laughed at the sangoma's claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@gcingcabusisiwe said:

"Mara your jokes are always about destroying people's lives."

@tysonanewme shared:

"Don't return evil with evil. Love, forgive, and ignore them."

@leratomanni posted:

"Well, luckily we are not your family. Don't ancestors only assist or ruin their own family members' lives?"

@escorbah_22 replied:

"Who do you think you are wena?"

@leleti_langa commented:

"Kanti Gogo as an ancestor you will be able to reach abantu ongahlobene nabo?"

@lishie_zulu also said:

"You're so crazy. It's your background for me."

@thatqueen_97 added:

"Uthi Muthi is not enough Gogo."

Gogo Maweni says she uses muthi on her trolls

Maweni is always the topic of conversation on social media. If it's not the rumours that she bewitched her baby daddy, SK Khoza, people are always making fun of her sangoma lifestyle.

Tired of being trolled, Maweni admitted using muthi on people who comment negatively about her.

Briefly News reported that the Izangoma Zodumo star claimed that she browses through her comments section whenever she is bored and chooses the rudest response. Maweni said she then goes through that online user's profile page and picks the best picture to keep in her ndumba.

Video of Gogo Maweni holding a python around other snakes in Soweto bedroom creeps SA out: "Pure witchcraft"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a short clip on her social media pages showing multiple snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python.

Maweni tried to handle the python moving around and came face-to-face with the scary serpent at one point.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News