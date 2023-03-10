Cassper Nyovest says he would be broke and miserable if he stuck to making more music like his song Egyptian Cotton

The Doc Shebeleza rapper shared on Twitter that he won't stop making commercial rap because it sells better

Mufasa's fans said they fully understand where he is coming from because even Cassper's loyal stans don't support that type of sound

Cassper Nyovest explained why it's important for Mzansi musicians to be versatile to feed themselves without worrying about the forever-changing music industry.

Recently, South Africa saw the rise of amapiano. The genre is not only dominating locally but the world at large. When amapiano went viral, Mzansi forgot all about the other music genres.

Cassper Nyovest says he'd be broke if he stopped making commercial rap

The Siyathandana rapper is one of Mzansi's artists who has been on top even with amapiano's dominance in the country. If Cass is not joining the yanos genre, he's constantly finding new ways to make his rap bars appealing to everyone in the country.

TshisaLIVE reported that Mufasa responded to one of his fans, @DRolivhuwa's tweet. Cassper clarified why he doesn't box himself. He claimed hardcore hip-hop style doesn't sell in Mzansi, but commercial rap ensures he secures the bag to maintain his soft life.

"I would be a broke, miserable rapper if I only made songs like Egyptian Cotton. I would be broke cause that type of rap don’t make any money in SA. I would be miserable cause I wouldn’t be able to fully express myself the way I want to. I’m more that just a rapper."

Cassper Nyovest's fans agree with their fave rapper's opinion about Mzansi's hip-hop industry

Mufasa's fans agreed that the same people pushing Cass to release more songs like Egyptian Cotton would be the ones who won't support the rapper through sales. Stans encouraged the rapper to keep doing what he wants, saying:

@khumotings said:

"True, rap doesn't make money in SA. Hip hop is a tough genre for a broke guy."

@AyobanessVaal shared:

"Get your bag because the same people that want you to do rap will be the first ones to call you names."

@KatMos95 posted:

"Your business understanding is amazing. People criticising you for your versatility are missing the point."

@GEnoGEeneral commented:

"True, that’s why I love you. You have the ability to adapt."

@creativez_sa also said:

"No cap. There's a reason most backpack rappers are doing Yanos."

@IshmaelKaisara wrote:

"Mastering your own frequency is better than suffering from the tradition of rap music."

@ThapeloZuma added:

"I may not like the concept but I see and understand your point."

