Nelisiwe Sibiya celebrated her birthday on 13 September and received love from her supporters

The beloved actress turned 31 and planned to celebrate her special day in style

Mzansi came together to wish the Durban Gen star a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

‘Durban Gen’ actress Nelisiwe Sibiya was honoured with birthday praise as she celebrated her 31st. Images: nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Nelisiwe Sibiya was showered with love and cheer on her 31st birthday. The actress, popularly known for her role as Dr Mbali Mthethwa on Durban Gen, took to her Instagram page to announce her birthday and received love from fans and followers.

Nelisiwe plans to turn it up at the Rockets Beach Club in Durban where she will celebrate her birthday in style.

Nelisiwe Sibiya celebrates her birthday

In a cheerful Instagram post, Nelisiwe announced her birthday on 13 September by posting lyrics to the traditional birthday song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to thee gorgeous me! Happy birthday to me!!"

The actress went on to announce her birthday celebration at the Rockets Beach Club in Umhlanga, Durban. Nelisiwe went on to invite her followers to join the festivities, urging them to bring gifts and dress to the nines:

Fans cheer Nelisiwe on her birthday

In a separate post, Nelisiwe shared a quote in honour of her birthday, Mzansi flooded the actress' comment section with warm messages on her special day:

"Today, kuzalwa izinja zempilo. Kuzalwa mina."

hope_mbhele said:

"Happy birthday mama."

akhona_dreadlockprincess posted:

"Happy birthday friend, more blessings to you."

mxolisi_504 responded:

"Yeaaaah happy birthday to you!"

_nossy10_ said:

"September babies are just gorgeous! Happy birthday sweetness."

ichie_manenzhe added:

"Happy Birthday to you!"

ntandokazi_mm commented:

"Happy birthday sweetheart."

nonkululekontlatywa said:

"Happy birthday kuwe sthandwa."

gugzkikine responded:

"Happy Birthday Neliswe. May God continue to bless you here’s to glory."

mamohaumotholo posted:

"Happiest birthday to you."

sthembile3353 added:

"Happy birthday Hun."

khombisilenxasana commented:

"Happy Birthday Mamie ngaze ngaphuthelwa kodwa ke...Make sure I Fun iyahevwa bakithi. Gift will be sent soon."

Nelisiwe can't catch a break

In a recent Briefly News report, Nelisiwe Sibiya was reportedly booed off stage by an angry crowd for her wrong choice of words.

The actress has been in the entertainment industry for a number of years, having landed roles in shows such as Lockdown and currently Durban Gen where she was awarded for her role as best actress at the Zikomo Awards.

Despite her success in show business, Nelisiwe failed to impress some viewers who recently called her out for her acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News