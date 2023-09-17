The Rugby World Cup has left people in the mood to support the Springboks, including Kabelo Mabalane

The kwaito icon posed with his family to show the Springboks support in their first games for the Rugby World Cup

Many people thought Kabelo Mabalane and Gail Mabalane's family of four looked cute in their family photo

Kabelo Mabalane and his wife Gail looked like a picture-perfect family supporting the Springboks. The Kwaito star's family picture with his two children, Zoe and Khumo Mabalane, left fans gushing.

For the Rugby World Cup, Kabelo Mabalane showed his family in Springbok jerseys to support the Springboks. Image: @kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Kabelo Mabalane has a son and daughter, and they matched for game day. He wrote a sweet caption on the icon, showing his support for the SA Rugby team.

Kabelo Mabalane supports Springboks with family

In an Instagram post, Kabelo Mabalane posted a throwback to Sunday, 8 September 2023. He posted a photo of him and his family in their Springbok kerseys.

See the cute family picture below:

South Africans gush over Kwaito stars family

Online users could not stop raving over Kabelo Mabalane and his bundles of joy. Many complimented him on having beautiful kids with Gail.

Some jokes that I could see his son Khumo playing for the Springboks one day.

walterkrienkie said:

"Awesome stuff .You' all looking good."

tumishomasha commented:

"I think I see a future Springbok there."

nondwe_indwe gushed:

"What a beautiful family."

xoliemangcobolanga added:

"But ke sana, you guys are gorgeous."

zeb_media remarked:

"My role model buti wami."

How are the Springboks doing in the World Cup?

The Springboks defeated Scotland in their first match at the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks will be gearing up to face Romania on 17 September 2023.

Source: Briefly News