Mpho Popps and Robot Boii have partnered in an upcoming comedy film called Shaya Impama

The show is a hilarious parody of the popular Shaka iLembe series that follows the tale of Shaya, the King of Slaps

Fans are floored with laughter after watching the short teaser as they wait for Shaya Impama to hit their screens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mpho Popps and Robot Boii revealed a 'Shaka iLembe' parody called 'Shaya Impama' that has Mzansi hysterical. Images: mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Comedian Mpho Popps and musician Robot Boii recently came together to create a parody of Shaka iLembe called Shaya Impama. The duo revealed the trailer for their upcoming film, which features appearances from Tsitsi Chiumya and Shaka iLembe star Lemogang Tsipa.

Fans are in stitches at the hilarious skit and can't wait to watch it in entirety.

Mpho Popps and Robot Boii reveal Shaya Impama

In a short but detailed trailer, Mpho Popps and Robot Boii star as father and son in a parody of Shaka iLembe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shaya Impama follows the story of young Shaya, played by Robot Boii, whose father (Mpho) Dingi Dingi, king of the Scima tribe, raised and taught him how to fight like a true warrior.

Instead of spears or fists, Shaya is taught to defend himself by slapping his opponents.

Fans amped at Shaya Impama trailer

Mzansi is hysterical with laughter from watching the Shaya Impama trailer:

DebbieBloodmoon asked:

"Why are us Tswana people getting the smoke?"

Sphe____ said:

"Ending is finishing me!"

nicholas_masuku responded:

"Best 3:47 seconds of my day today!"

M_o_n_d_z commented:

"You guys are so creative!"

monenemoila praised:

"Absolutely loved everything about this episode. The energy and comedy amongst all 4 kings was electric!!! So hilarious!"

SandileSpinx said:

"This cracked me up, we demand 20min skits now!"

Mpho Popps exposes AKA for stealing his girlfriend

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpho Popps claiming AKA once took his girlfriend from him while in primary school.

Mpho and the Supa Mega go back many years as they were recently revealed to have been childhood friends.

The publication also published the two's throwback photo where Mzansi dragged Nota Baloyi in hilarious tweets poking at his credibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News