Musician Kabelo Mabalane melted hearts with his latest Instagram post featuring his child with wife Gail Mabalane getting ready for her dance exam

Kabelo Mabalane is clearly an attentive father as his lovely daughter got ready posed for her the camera on her big day

Peeps gushed over the adorable tot's ensemble in a fitting pose for her dance exam and everyone was rooting for the little girl

Kabelo Mabalane is well known for hits such as Dubula and It's my house. Now the former TKzee member is showing that he is a present father to his beloved daughter Zoe Mabalane.

Kabelo Mabalane wished his daughter good luck with her ballet exam and Gail Mabalane was in awe of what an amazing father he is. Image: Instagram/@kabelomabalane

Kabelo Mabalane shared his daughter's cute snap as she was headed to her ballet exam.

Kabelo Mabalane's daughter Zoe Mabalane looking ready for her ballet exam

In the Instagram post, Kabelo's daughter is grinning ear-to-ear, dressed in a cute pink leotard, posed to show off her ballet tutu. Zoe's hair is also in a perfect ballerina bun.

Kabelo writes that his daughter is headed to a ballet exam. It is obvious the tiny tot will do well as she posed in a flawless ballerina pose.

The artists's wife and actress Gail Mabalane confirmed that Kabelo is an involved dad as she commented:

" Best dad ever!"

Fans wish Zoe Mabalane well for her ballet exam

The post was too precious, and fans gushed over the cuteness.

@mom_bun_tan's commented:

"You've got this Zoe! "

@pulanenthabi wrote:

"All the best Zoe."

@lady_nondu commented:

"Kill it Zoe"

@amy_the_running_chef added:

"Go Zoe "

"To falling foward": Gail and Kabelo Mabalane share their touching love story

Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have been going strong for almost a decade in their marriage. When Mzansi thinks of a dynamic duo, there is no doubt that these two celebs will pop on the list. As they celebrate a milestone in their marriage, here are a few things about the lovely couple.

Gail Mabalane met her the former TKZee member at a friend's home cell group. Gail was reluctant to attend the cell group but was later persuaded by a friend.702 reports that the couple's strength in their faith brought them together from the early days.

