A group of school learners posted a TikTok video of their own local performance of an amapiano hit song

The TikTok of a viral banger featuring DJ Maphorisa has been subject to many dance challenges, but a group of teenagers tackled it using their voices

Many South Africans were thoroughly impressed by the talent that the students showed with their rendition of a popular amapiano track

Amapiano lovers were in for a treat after a viral video of singing teenagers blew up on TikTok. The singing group nailed a vocal performance of a DJ Maphorisa amapiano hit.

A TikTok video of students' cover of 'Biri Marung' became a viral hit. Image: @nondumiso.xoxo

Source: TikTok

The video of the kids' effort to reimagine the amapiano beat usually reserved for a fun night out went viral. People were in awe of what the teenagers achieved with their voices.

A group of high school students in a TikTok video by @nondumiso.xoxo gathered as a choir. They began their vocal performance of Biri Marung, a viral song that grew in popularity on TikTok. The track is usually associated with amapiano dances, but they focused more on the lyrics. The group harmonised, singing the words to Biri Marung in a gospel song style.

Biri Marung takes over South Africa

One of the biggest hits on the amapiano scene in 2024 was Biri Marung by Mr Pilato and other DJs, including DJ Maphorisa. The amapiano track was unavoidable, as it was also beloved among children. Briefly News reported on a TikTok video showing kids who were having fun in a public pool. All the children synchronised in a dance to Biri Marung where they would splash water at the beat drop.

DJ Maphorisa is one of the DJs involved in giving South Africa 'Biri Marung'. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Biri Marung also had an entire TikTok dance challenge dedicated to it. The song was so popular that international star Chris Brown included it in his show in South Africa. Fans were raving that Chris Brown demonstrated how well he knew the audience he was performing for.

South Africa amazed by student's Biri Marung cover

Many people commented on the video, complimenting the students for their creativity with singing Biri Marung. Online users were raving about the vocal performance the students delivered.

Dotdotdot said:

"The vocals, the harmony an everything this ain't serious but y'all ate."

Ketcha's library🤍 applauded:

"No coz this slaps 😭🔥"

Beyonce Apollus wrote:

"Clock that cos you guys ATE for real 🥺"

.ezer_m gushed:

"The harmony is crazy.😭"

Savannahhhh🌊🐚🦪🪸 said:

"This song has gone through it ALL😭"

eloi 🎱 joked:

"How Biri Marung sounds when my card declines."

ayakhas diary was amused:

"Biri marung goes through a lot as a song yoh😭"

keara.🩷 laughed:

"How Biri Marung is gonna sound when I fetch my report 😔"

