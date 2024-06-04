A makoti is leaning towards her fashion-forward side with her traditional headwear

The makoti showcased her stunning looks on her TikTok with the hopes that the modern-day makotis would find her page to spice up their conservative image

The internet is in love with the Makoti’s style and gorgeous creativity

A Mzansi makoti by the name Tol’thema showcased her modern-day makoti look.

A Mzansi woman introduced a more glam headwear for the modern-day makoti. Image: @tolthema

A makoti inspired the girlies to get married with her stylish take on the makoti attire.

Glamourising culture

A makoti on TikTok spiced up her makoti attire by leaning more into her fashionista side. The makoti glamourised her headgear, inspiring many women to crave marriage just to experiment the same way she does.

Many social media flocked to her comments section to praise her stunning headgear and to manifest marriage soon. The post has a thread of 1523 comments that are pleased with the makoti’s style.

Watch video below:

Wear your crown

The brilliant makoti wants every other wife to look their best and made the stunning headgear available for them for sale:

“All the modern-day Makotis, let’s gather here!! Here is a custom-made Crown to match for gorgeous traditional dresses. PS you don’t have to be a makoti to rock this.”

The woman’s comments section looked a little like this:

@lelo_loydis hopeful about marriage after seeing the TikTok clip:

"Silently saving this video …. Because next year is looking good with cows."

@Langelihle conco saved the video to manifest marriage:

"I'm saving this for when someone pays lobola for me."

MissThango is placing an order for when the heavens approve of her marital status

"I hope you would still have them in maybe 10 years time when I finally get married."

Nale Moloantoa had a great business idea for the makoti and suggested:

"Now you need to make aprons for us to match please. We need the full set as no morden Makoti."

@sindiswa made a special request:

"Can you please make head wraps like this with the print for sangomas? if you don't mind."

A makoti's world

Briefly News also reported that a lady took to social media to showcase her life before and after she became young makoti. The footage captured the attention of people online and gathered many views, likes and comments.

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. @usernatty04's footage grabbed the attention of many and went on to become a hit on the video platform, clocking over 709K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within two days of its publication.

