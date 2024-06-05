A woman on TikTok showed off her father’s expensive style by advertising and rating his designer shoe collection

The lady modelled five pairs of luxurious steppers and raised eyebrows on the internet

Many netizens were so wowed by the father’s luxurious closet that they wondered what he did for a living

A woman on TikTok showed off her father’s flamboyant and expensive style.

A woman showed off her father's dazzling designer shoe collection on TikTok. Image: @z_mbhese

Source: TikTok

The lady named Ziyanda Mbhense unapologetically rated her father’s luxurious shoe collection on TikTok.

Modelling all things designer

Ziyamda Mbhense, a TikTok user and daughter of a man with expensive taste, rates her father’s designer shoe collection. Mbhense modelled five pairs of flamboyant shoes and rated all of them 10/10.

The five pairs of shoes represented themselves with their very visible brand logos that stick out like a sore thumb. The collection included:

Gucci formal shoes

Prada sneakers

Alexander McQueen sandals

Balenciaga formal shoes

Casa Blanca sneakers

Ziyanda captioned her expose:

“They are all a solid 10/10.”

Watch video below:

Ramaphosa’s economy

Mbhense's clip attracted a lot of attention, but SARS was not among the 359K viewers. The video received 12K likes, 311 comments, and 234 saves.

Many social media users wondered what the father does for a living to be able to afford such luxury. Some netizens assumed that the father dated younger women because of his style to which his daughter clapped back:

“There are hardworking fathers out there my love. Y’all need to heal, not everything is about umfana hey.”

Here’s what Mbhense’s comments section looks like:

@amahlebee had a deja vu moment after watching the clip:

"Why do I feel like I know your dad?"

@glenda_2502 can tell that the father would make a good boyfriend just by his designer shoe collection:

"Why do I get a feeling I boyfriend le?"

@Charlotte Miya made a suspicious request:

"Aybo Tag dad my angel."

@Taze Hair Studios was doing a private investigation

"Lol what car does your dad drive? I’m just curious."

