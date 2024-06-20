A man who had been driving around saw a cop attending to a roadside matter when he received a funny lightbulb moment

The gent wasted no time and confronted the cop with a hilarious Leon Schuster line about parking a car in a no-stopping zone

The baffled cop started arguing with the defeated gent and pointed out that he, too, should not be driving with a phone in his hand

A Mzansi gent riled up a cop on duty with a hilarious Leon Schuster line.

A joker riled up a busy cop with a Leon Schuster line. Image: @jade.mostert

Source: UGC

The gent named Jade Mostert hilariously yelled out a famous Leon Schuster line to a cop.

Mzansi is an unserious country

Mostert rolled down his window and yelled:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“You can’t park there.”

This is one of Leon Schuster’s famous and funny lines in his 2010 Schuks Tshabalala's Survival Guide to South Africa. Mostert’s scene was perfect to remake Schuster’s hilarious scene as there was a cop trying to help a lady with her broken-down car on the the side of a busy road.

In the movie, Shucks was disguised as a traffic cop who pulled drivers over in a non-stopping zone and then yelled at them for stopping there.

Watch the video below:

Clueless Mzansi cop

The cop and the lady defeated Mzansi and made the clip even funnier when they proved to be clueless about the famous line. They kept on yelling back in defence.

Mostert and the internet enjoyed a good laugh while the cop became even more riled up.

@The Melting Barbiedoll cannot believe that the cop does not get the joke:

"The fact that they didn't know this joke..."

@joshua_spagnoletti compared Cape Town cops to Joburg's:

"Cape Town cops are too serious. In Jozi, they’d laugh."

@Corrinne van Wyk was disappointed with the cops' humour:

"They don't get it."

@Faiez Sity warned the gent:

"You almost got into trouble with the popo."

Fooling the cops

Briefly News also reported on a TikTok video that shows a man approaching a police van and giving the officers the wrong directions, allegedly because he is the person they are looking for. Misleading the police with incorrect information is an offence in many countries, including South Africa.

South Africans reacted to the video with humour and banter, with many sharing stories of their own uncles who were wanted by the police. According to @queenvee092, the man is her uncle, and he was giving the police officers the wrong directions because the person they were looking for was him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News