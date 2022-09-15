David Kau might lose his beautiful home after the high court in Johannesburg granted an order to sell his house

The comedian is reportedly in arrears after FNB loaned him more than R1.6 million to renovate his Kyalami Estate crib

The filmmaker and actor can still reportedly save him mansion if he forks out the bank's legal costs and arrears

David Kau is another Mzansi celebrity who might soon find himself homeless. The high court in Johannesburg has reportedly granted FNB an order to sell the comedian's home.

David Kau is about to lose his home after the high court issued an order to sell it. Image: @davidkau

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker reportedly entered into a building loan agreement with the banking giant on 26 April, 2006. The funny man was apparently granted more than R1.6 million to recondition his crib in Kyalami Estate, northern Joburg.

Sunday World reports that the order to auction the star's mansion, which is his primary residence, was given on 4 August. The judgment seen by the publication further states the reserve price of the house should be set at over R1.9 million.

However, David Kau is at reportedly at liberty to prevent the sale of the house if he forks out FNB's legal costs and arrears.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the sad news. Many blamed the Covid-19 lockdown that were imposed by government for messing up people's income.

@uThembisa commented:

"Oh man, noooo."

@stevepila wrote:

"This is not funny."

@Lephondo2Mpho said:

"Covid-19 contributed to this, devastating news."

@dlamit23 commented:

"I am sorry to the brother. I saw him recently in Anele Mdoda's programme. His spark was no longer there."

@KeMologadi wrote:

"This is so painful."

@JiggaMakoya said:

"Bloody Covid man."

@nkosidl added:

"Covid lockdowns messed up people's lives badly."

