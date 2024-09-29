Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo and Maskandi veteran Mthandeni SK joined forces for a new Maskandi offering, Gucci

The pair also posed for a picture together, rocking matching black and white outfits, as they promoted the new song

Social media users gushed over the sultry MaWhoo, with many taking to the comments to poke fun at her counterpart

MaWhoo stunned in fashionable attire alongside Maskandi artist Mthandeni SK. Images: @mawhoo_, @dailysunsa

Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo has proven her mettle as a versatile artist after her performance on the new Maskandi offering, Gucci.

The single dropped on Friday, giving Mzansi a listen into how the singer's ability to lend her voice to a competing genre.

Mawhoo shares sultry snap with Mthandeni

But this was not before MaWhoo and Maskandi artist Mthandeni SK snapped their coming-together photo to market the single.

Taking to Instagram, the uThukela hitmaker paraded it hot off the press, showing them in richly fashionable drip.

She later edited the post as a nod to how well the track had been received on YouTube. The caption read:

"500k views in just 9 hours on YouTube. Thank you so much. #GUCCI SONG @mthandeni_sk_king. Sdudlu Mercedes. Gucci lami sidli mali yesokise e Sandton. Outfit by @dg.south_africa."

The pair are dressed in matching black and white, with MaWhoo in an obvious revealing two-piece outfit, complete with stockings and high heels.

MaWhoo, who expressed her intention to venture into Maskandi, included reaction clips to the song, including one from Ngizwe Mchunu, in the post.

Fans and followers gushed over the sumptuous scenes.

@Sbuja wrote:

"They are also striking gold on their new Maskandi song. Beautiful track."

@LenientMlauzi said:

"You can look but can't touch."

@P_BejaRose added:

"My favourite people in one picture."

@SteezeRare offered:

"Mawhoo is such a tease."

@madiepetsane2 observed:

"We can see they are posing. What else are you telling us?"

Kabza De Small smitten with MaWhoo

In other news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano DJ and record producer Kabza De Small were smiling after he and MaWhoo shared a moment.

If one didn't know about the catalogue of music they share, they'd be forgiven for thinking there was more to it.

