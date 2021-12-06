South African hero BI Phakathi came to the rescue of a man named Bongani who was struggling to find food in a dustbin

After realising that the container Bongani found barely had any food, Phakathi rushed over to a fast-food restaurant to purchase a meal

Phakathi blessed Bongani with food, money and a whole lot of love as peeps from around the globe thanked the faceless hero

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faceless hero BI Phakathi has assisted another sweet soul in need. Phakathi approached a man named Bongani after he witnessed him scrounging for food in a dustbin. Phakathi followed Bongani and released that the container of food Bongani had found had next to no food in it.

Saddened by the revelation, Bongani still ate was in there. Phakathi then rushed off to the nearest takeaway store to purchase food for Bongani. He delivered the food to the kind man who started eating.

Phakathi then started handing money over to Bongani and what was once a face of pure defeat is now one of hope and smiles.

BI Phakathi came to the rescue of this man, Bongani, who was in need of food. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Check Phakathi's inspiring video out below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Below are some of the heartwarming comments the video received:

Kundai SK Msanjeya said:

"Blessings continue to do what you are doing you are putting smiles and joy in people lives. I pray that God continues to bless you so you can continue to give to the less fortunate."

Renz A Sta Ana shared:

"I'm watching from the Philippines sir. God bless."

Sally Coballes wrote:

"Watching all your videos from Dublin, Ireland. Keep up the good work BI Phakathi, you're an angel sent by God to everyone especially to those less fortunate. May God bless you more."

Peter Fensham commented:

"What you do is the sweetest and kindest thing that I have seen in so many years. Sometimes the smallest gesture can mean so much but what you do is far past that. I actually don't have the money to do what you do but my heart is there. God bless you for helping so many."

Julie McBride added:

"It's sad to see people eating out of trash. I'm happy you put a smile on his face. It's not only food and money but also to let them know you care for them."

“Blessings”: Malcolm X restores stranger’s dignity, gives him Air Force shoes and designer apparel

In other inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that a man who was severely embarrassed on social media received the surprise of his life after getting blessed by a guy known as Malcolm X. The generous local guy headed to social media to display his journey to help an unidentified man.

South Africans reacted to the social media post where the young lad was a laughing stock for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes at what looked like a nightclub. However, a Good Samaritan has raised his hand and helped the guy with a brand new wardrobe.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the generous man can be seen offloading a bag of goodies consisting of expensive Air Force shoes, Adidas items and other clothes. According to the Instagram post, Malcolm X says he drove from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to bring a smile to the lad.

Source: Briefly.co.za