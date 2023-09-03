School children at Allen Glen came to school, and they chose to dress up differently and older people

The creative Mzansi students left their school uniforms at home just to show up as the older generation

People were thoroughly amazed after seeing the young children's imaginations run wild with their dress-up

Students at Allen Glen school looked like they were having fun. The youngsters showed up for a day of learning but were all dressed up.

Joburg students dressed as old people and had people laughing with a TikTok video. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the high schoolers' creativity received thousands of likes. Many people commented, expressing how amused they were by all the shenanigans in the video.

Joburg school kids dress up for schools

A video on TikTok by @sihle_mackie shows schoolchildren coming to school dressed up as old people. In the video, many are dressed up in a variety of styles to depict certain types of elders.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi online users laugh at school kids' costumes

Many people thought some of the kids nailed it. People were especially amused after spotting one kid dressed up as an ANC member.

Sedi.Montii laughed:

"LOL the ANC dad."

Samone Williams felt nostalgic:

"I wanna go back to school !! love this."

petunia_bm wrote:

"Lols this looks like so much fun."

Tshepo Slevin wondered:

"I’m a parent! Where are guys getting those clothes."

MissThato complained:

"But I was in Allen Glen and they never did this for us."

ocdd commented:

"I see Gwede Mantashe there."

TSHOLO wrote:

"Y'all are eating everything up man, it's so cute, class of 2023 ate and ke jealous."

Liz was amused:

"Umkhaba (pot belly) in that ANC shirt is so accurate."

Mzansi pupils go TikTok viral

Many videos featuring school kids often go viral. One video of the school children's traditional lunches had people laughing.

