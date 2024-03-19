A South African woman documented her journey from a natural 4c afro to relaxed hair on TikTok

The videos of her hair transformation amazed netizens and grabbed close to two million views

People in the comments section were amazed by the remarkable outcome that didn't make her hair unrecognisable

A South woman posted a video of her hair transformation. Image

Source: UGC

A woman took the plunge and relaxed her 4c coils after six years. She showed the stunning transformation in two TikTok videos.

SA woman chemically treats her hair

The woman @busiet123 covered every strand using two tubs of Black Silk relaxer. She said she decided to chemically treat her hair because she wants it to be more manageable and easier to maintain.

Visuals of hair makeover go viral

The Part 1 and Part 2 clips of her hair makeover drew close to 2 million views. Local and international netizens were amazed by the stunning results.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss relaxed hair

Despite the controversy surrounding hair relaxers, the ladies in the comments section felt comfortable sharing how they wear their crowns.

See the reactions below:

@Jessica.Sainvelus asked:

"Can someone please let me know where to get Black Silk? I have been influenced."

@nataniafritz said:

"I found that dying my hair blonde gave me the same results as a relaxer."

@Orathosimanekgosi posted:

"I relaxed my afro 2023 Feb. Best move! No rewards for struggling with an afro honestly."

@kamopt359 commented:

"The way I felt sorry for your hair while you were combing it."

@liaspamaccount12 mentioned:

"Why don’t you spray it with water before detangling it? That’s what I do it really helps."

@bongisa.gunuza wrote:

"So it doesn't fully relax the hair? Just loosening the fro?"

@chiresetitus shared:

"I've been natural for about 10 and every wash day I threaten myself with a relaxer cause wash day is hectic."

@chiquetastepneyshields added:

"I’m too low maintenance for a relaxer or loose natural hair so I loc’d mine almost 2 years ago. I really do love it now."

Woman shares tips for growing afro

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman who takes pride in her natural hair took to social media to share how she takes care of her crown.

The woman posted a TikTok video displaying her using products that keep her hair soft and looking luscious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News