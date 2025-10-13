A Johannesburg-based events planning company, The Decoration Company, didn't hold back when it set up for a 21st birthday celebration in the middle of the road

The young woman, who was the star of the event, chose pink and black as the main colours, which worked together perfectly

While some members of the online community commented on the road being blocked, others loved the décor

A 21st celebration took place in the middle of the road.

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video showed an events planning business, The Decoration Company, setting up a lavish-looking 21st birthday celebration in the middle of the road. The online crowd was fascinated by the location and theme.

The Decoration Company, based in Johannesburg, uploaded a video of the setup to their account, showing that the main colours for a young woman's special occasion were black and pink. Employees rolled out imitation grass on the road before setting up the tables and chairs.

Décor impresses South Africans

Several members of the online community took to the comment section to share how much they adored the décor, while others commented on the birthday celebration's unique venue.

People loved the 21st celebration's black and pink theme.

Source: Getty Images

@mandy.cleo3 laughed and said:

"Blocking the road means we are cordially invited."

@phe_ngceshe told the public:

"This is beautiful work, and this is the kind of party that ends the next morning."

@auntygayleneadams loved what they saw on their screen and applauded those behind the scenes, writing:

"Beautiful décor. Well done to the team."

Speaking to those who found an issue with the road being occupied by the host and her guests, @siphosihle_21 asked:

"Why are you guys acting so shocked that they blocked the road? It's not difficult."

@rati.iiii_ added under the post:

"It always rains when the décor looks a little too good for some reason."

@businkosi62, the woman of the moment, wrote in the comments:

"I just want to sincerely thank you for the absolutely stunning décor you put together. Everything was beautifully done, and it truly brought my vision to life. The attention to detail, creativity, and effort you put in made the day feel so special and unforgettable. I am so grateful for your hard work and professionalism – you really exceeded my expectations. Thank you once again for making the day look so magical."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News