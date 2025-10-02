A young man and his girlfriend filmed his neighbour’s brand new BMW, turning the expensive car into a future goal

The inspiring video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a supportive online community

Social media users were impressed by the man's pride in his neighbour’s achievement and felt inspired to work harder for their own success

A young man was impressed to see his neighbour cruising down the street driving his dream car. Image: @tshilidzi576

A Limpopo gent captured the hearts of social media users with a powerful video showing him admiring a magnificent car driving down his street.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @tshilidzi576, was met with a wave of inspiration and appreciation by viewers who also congratulated the neighbour.

The video starts with the Limpopo man and his girlfriend filming the powerful BMW X5 M Competition cruising in their street. The car, which is valued at over R3 million, instantly commands attention. The man’s excitement is evident as he films the luxury SUV, which he captions as belonging to his neighbour.

Men and their love for cars

He describes the vehicle as his ultimate dream machine, and his partner echoes his admiration for the German car. The man reassures his partner that they will one day own it, and she agrees, prompting a shared moment of laughter. He asserts his determination, promising they will elevate their lifestyle to afford the car.

Social media users praised the Limpopo man for celebrating his neighbour's success. Image: @tshilidzi576

BMW X5 M Competition: Power and price

The BMW X5 M Competition stands as the model of high-performance luxury SUVs, fusing motorsport dynamics with everyday functionality. This vehicle is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering a massive 460 kW of power and 750 Nm of torque, allowing it to achieve 0–100 km/h in a swift 3.9 seconds.

The recommended retail price for the new BMW X5 M Competition in Mzansi is approximately R3,281,901, a figure that reflects its extreme power and premium engineering. This powerful SUV is an absolute masterclass in high-end automotive design, offering drivers exceptional performance and acceleration, according to specifications detailed by Cars.co.za.

SA's is inspired by the car

The video attracted positive comments from social media users who were impressed by what they were seeing. Many viewers praised the young man for showing pride in his neighbour’s accomplishment, saying his respectful attitude was why he would also succeed. Some showered him with blessings for his future. Others agreed the vehicle was a true beast, asserting that it commands onlookers to appreciate its design and power.

Usr @KE MOKONE said:

"May God bless u too. You're not a jealous but a motivated neighbour."

User @The_Glam_A flexed:

"Congratulations 🎊😍 to the stranger. Am I the only one who doesn't have this feeling of saying my dream car, because if I need a Porsche, I just go buy it 😭. If something attracts my eyes, I just buy it."

User @RIHONE-88 added:

"BMW X5 M Competition is a beast 💯✅."

User @khosi4life commented:

"One corruption deal and it goes smooth under raider am good ☺️do or die."

User @Musie Tanganedzeni said:

"I saw it today, Thohoyandou Venda Plaza. Yoh! Ndoisedza uswika ichi phinyela (I'll try to reach this)👌."

User @Dk added:

"Congratulations, hle."

