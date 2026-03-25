A University of the Western Cape (UWC employee shared an important update regarding financial assistance applications for the 2026 academic year

The funding is open to South African citizens who are currently registered as undergraduate or postgraduate students at the university

Social media users were excited to learn of the news and promised to apply, while others thanked the funding for changing their lives

An informative creator shared useful information for UWC students to navigate the financial assistance application process. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

An informative Cape Town content creator named Bubbles provided much-needed guidance to students seeking financial support.

The clip was shared on her TikTok account @bubbles26601 on 24 March 2026, where it gained traction among the student community, who appreciated the informative post.

The creator informed social media users that the financial assistance applications are currently open, closing on 30 April 2026. She explained that the funding is available to any UWC student who is a South African citizen. To be eligible, applicants must already be registered students at either an undergraduate or postgraduate level. While the woman explained that students are expected to be doing well academically. She did, however, encourage everyone not to be discouraged. She urged students to apply even with a 50% average, noting that “they don't know their luck.”

Financial assistance available for UWC students

Bubbles reminded those going home for the first-term holiday break not to forget their necessary documents. She even suggested that if they weren't going home, they should ask for the paperwork. The creator stressed this point because there will be no extension for the application, and she does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity. TikTok user @bubbles46601, who is an employee at the university, noted that they are trying to minimise the level of dropouts caused by a lack of finances. She added that securing funding would also reduce the stress parents face regarding university fees.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the informative creator

The clip attracted massive views, likes and comments from students who were grateful for the information. Many students thanked Bubbles and promised they would try their luck. Some who had been awarded the funding already noted that it changed their lives. One user who really appreciated the creator's assistance called the clip the most useful video of 2026.

Bubbles encouraged students to apply even with a 50% average, noting that they shouldn’t let academic fears hold them back. Image: @bubbles46601

Source: UGC

User @Qaqamba Makebesana M commented:

"Oh, indincedile le bursary oko ndibhatalelwa yiyo since 2024 (this busary helped me, they've been funding for me since 2024)😊❤️."

User @Mandisa Nxumalo asked:

"Thank you for this video 🙏. Does the assistance cover just tuition, or does it also cover accommodation? All of your debt?"

User @Daisy shared:

"Thank you so much sisi. Let me try my luck."

ManzoloGxalaba🇿🇦 asked:

"Hey Ma, can a first year with a mom who works as a helper apply because she doesn’t have NSFAS, but is registered?"

User @Katchiful said:

"Most useful video of 2026❤️."

User @cypat29 shared:

"Oh, this changed my life🥹. Ndayifumana (I got it) last year for my honours."

User @i_am_viwe added:

"This program changed my life in BCom honours, hoping to get it for my master's this year."

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Source: Briefly News