A delightful video of a dancing toddler is doing the rounds on social media and it the cutest thing ever

The little girl is seen dressed in Tsongo traditional attire as she dances to the popular song January by Sho Madjozi featuring DJ Mfundhisi

The tweet posted by online user Bahumisitswe Mokwape (@BahumisitsweM) has received nothing but love from Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An adorable girl has given Saffas a reason to smile this Monday after brightening the social media timelines with her amazing Tsonga dance moves.

A video of an adorable toddler doing a traditional Tsonga dance was posted on social media recently. Image: @BahumisitsweM / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was posted by Bahumisitswe Mokwape (@BahumisitsweM) on Twitter and sees the vibrant toddler dressed in the xibelani traditional skirt as she dances to the song January by Sho Madjozi featuring DJ Mfundhisi.

The tweet was captioned:

“She's so cute bathong happy Monday bagolo.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The video, which has over 5600 views, is not only super cute but also gives us all the proudly South African vibes. Here are some sweet comments from online users on the post:

@Khomojoe reacted:

"Proudly African."

@Boshluv responded:

"This just made my day, thank you."

@El_AviadorZS commented:

"She's so cute."

@DrPhomolo said:

"Happy Monday to you too babe Bahumi."

Beautiful Tsonga ladies show off their jaw dropping moves in dance video

Briefly News previously reported that an online user @Gordasss took to social media to post an entertaining video of Tsonga women doing a traditional dance and peeps are loving it.

In the video which, had over 14 800 views at the time of publication, two Tsonga women can be seen dancing in front of a crowd, to cultural music dressed in Xibelani which are multi coloured knee length pleated skirts mostly worn by Tsonga women. The skirt is made with about 18 metres of a fabric called salempore.

The xibelani dance (Shibelani, Shibelana, Shibelane), which sees the women shaking their hips to the music, is an indigenous dance of the Tsonga women of South Africa.

The xibelani skirt is designed to make the wearer's hips look bigger, and thereby to emphasize the shaking, presumably the reason why @Gordasss motivated that girlfriend’s must be Tsonga on his Twitter post.

Source: Briefly News