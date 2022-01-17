A video of two Tsonga women showing off their traditional dancing skills is doing the rounds on social media

In the clip they can be seen doing the Xibelani dance which is an indigenous dance of the Tsonga women

The Twitter post is fast gaining traction with over 14 800 views and has won over the online praise and compliments of Saffas

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An online user @Gordasss took to social media to post an entertaining video of Tsonga women doing a traditional dance and peeps are loving it.

Women clad in their traditional Tsonga outfits sing and dance during the Indoni SA Cultural Festival on December 18, 2021 in Durban. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video which has over 14 800 views, two Tsonga women can be seen dancing in front of a crowd, to cultural music dressed in Xibelani which are multi coloured knee length pleated skirts mostly worn by Tsonga women. The skirt is made with about 18 metres of a fabric called salempore.

The Xibelani dance (Shibelani, Shibelana, Shibelane), which sees the women shaking their hips to the music, is an indigenous dance of the Tsonga women of South Africa.

“The name of the dance comes from the native Xitsonga language and it can translate to "hitting to the rhythm", for example, the concept "xi Bela ni vunanga". The name "xibelani" typically refers to the dance style while the skirt itself is referred to as "tinguvu", however, the term "xibelani" is sometimes used to refer to both the dance and the skirt,” stated Wikipedia.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The xibelani skirt is designed to make the wearer's hips look bigger, and thereby to emphasize the shaking, presumably the reason why @Gordasss motivated that girlfriend’s must be Tsonga on his Twitter post.

Here some reactions from Mzansi online users on the tweet:

@DudeFloyed said:

“One needs medical aid to be Tsonga.”

@MuchKhensi reacted:

“Woooooow shee isss goooooooood oh I love her.”

@khumo_pride wrote:

“Beautiful.”

@kurisayn replied:

“Yeses...”

@Peeweigh responded:

“Come check your homegirls out @sbu_s_.”

AmaPantsula dancing pair bring the heat this December in trending dance video

Briefly News previously reported on two talented dancers have got social media users moving to amaPanstula vibes this December in their cool dance video posted on TikTok recently.

Kevin Seann (@kelvintopa) jumped onto the #khwethechallenge on TikTok and Mzansi is moving along to the beat. In the video two guys are seen dancing to the hit Umshini by Dlala Regal ft. Scotts Maphuma.

At the time of publication, the video had gained over 23 000 likes and 125 comments praising the Panstula pair on their edgy dance moves.

Source: Briefly News