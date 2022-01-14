Photos of stunning Xhosa brides are doing the rounds on social media and SA men are in absolute adoration

The Twitter post includes photos of four different women dressed beautifully in their traditional bridal attire

The specific clothing is usually gifted to the woman by her in laws which she wears as a sign of respect for them

A woman graced the Twitter timelines with some wedded bliss when she posted photos of new Xhosa brides recently.

A social media user posted photos of beautiful Xhosa brides on the Twitter timeline recently. Image: @DingileZikhona_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post features four photos of four different women dressed in the traditional attire worn by new brides.

@DingileZikhona_ captioned the post:

“Xhosa gents did the things needed to be done.”

Other male users also took the opportunity to post their beautiful wives dressed in traditional attire.

According to Gold Restaurant, a married Xhosa woman must wear an idaki (a dress given to her by her husband’s relatives). She wears a blanket or shawl around the shoulders, her iduku, and an uxakatha (towel or thick scarf) around her waist.

"The shawl represents the qualities of protection and nurturing expected of her. The scarf obscuring her waistline serves to protect her fertility. She wears these and various other adornments provided by her in-laws as a sign of respect to them."

Online users showed their love on the post:

@Xolani_Shamase reacted:

“Sbwl umakoti.”

@Reel_Snakeyes said:

“Ndicela uMakoti nami (Can I also please have a wife).”

@Call_me_Lebs commented:

“Xhosa men are the prize for today.”

@magcina01 replied:

“When does one wear this beautiful outfit...is it on lobola day or after wedding?”

@PumezaGert said:

“Bahle bethuna (They are so beautiful)."

Snaps of stunning Xhosa wedding leave Mzansi in awe

Briefly News previously reported on a proud brother, Siya Mnyanda (@siyamnyanda), took to his social media to share stunning photos of his sister getting married to the love of her life in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The post included stunning photos of the newlyweds and their family at the Xhosa traditional wedding.

Siya also wrote a heartfelt caption in the Instagram post which reads:

“Over the past few days I was fortunate enough to watch my youngest sister marry the man of her dreams in two amazing ceremonies. This was the second; a cultural wedding held at my brother-in-law’s most picturesque homestead kuQumbu. What an incredible experience it was to watch one of my most favourite couples undertake to forever while observing our sacred and beautiful age-old traditions.

