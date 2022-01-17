A video of the #DakiweChallenge has resurfaced on social media and this one features dancers from New York

In the entertaining clip a group of dancers can be seen doing the edgy head tilt dance move in sync together

The post’s sound track is the popular song Dakiwe by DBN Gogo and Lady Du featuring Mr JazziQ, Seekay and Busta 929

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a group of dancers doing the #DakiweChallenge in New York has left Mzansi beaming with pride.

The group of dancers doint the #DakiweChallenge in New York. Image: @YourFavAfrican / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video was posted by online user @YourFavAfrican on TikTok and sees the group huddled together as they dance to the hit song Dakiwe by DBN Gogo and Lady Du featuring Mr JazziQ, Seekay and Busta 929.

The dance challenge gained a lot of momentum shortly after the song was released last year. The post has over 37 800 likes and has been shared several times.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here are some users’ comments:

Leerahtow said:

“Amapiano taking over the world.”

Ayanda Methusi wrote:

“Some people really wish they were from SA shame we are just lit.”

@shadow_sa said:

“SA is the best when it comes to music.”

N. Jay commented:

“My knees could never.”

user2628651488105 reacted:

“Big up to RSA dance moves…”

Maximus said:

“Dlala wena mahn.”

DreadheadQueen replied:

“Wow you guys nailed this.”

SA gushes as DBN Gogo billboard goes up in New York's Times Square

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano DJ and producer DBN Gogo celebrated one of the biggest wins of her life after making it onto the Times Square billboard in New York.

Fresh off a European tour in Amsterdam, the hot DJ is continuing on the upward trend, this time by taking over the Big Apple.

She recently took to her @GBNGOGO Twitter account to share the major move with her close on 167 000 followers, who were every bit as excited to get the fresh scoop.

"Banna, I’m on a billboard in Times Square," she tweeted.

The reaction garnered by the tweet came as little surprise, attracting more than 24 000 likes and more than 2 000 retweets and 200 comments.

Source: Briefly News