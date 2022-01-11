TikTok user @victor_ivyic started a viral dance challenge on the popular video application to DJ Karri's Trigger

The smooth moves and hilarious antics have made for an enjoyable trend that has been supported by over 99 600 users

The viral dance challenge caught the attention of Briefly News as it continues to gain traction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@victor_ivyic on TikTok started a new dance craze using DJ Karri's Trigger. The dance starts with the individual opening and closing their hands before fake sneezing. They then move on to uniquely Saffa dance moves.

The trend has gained a massive 100 000 videos on the popular video application with South Africans crediting Victor for his cool moves. The viral challenge has clips with views reaching hundreds of thousands with tons of complimentary comments.

A popular TikTok user created the viral #TriggerChallenge and thousands of locals are participating. Image: @neevan_ferris, @victor_ivyic and @priscilla_ojo

Source: UGC

Below is the original video shared by @victor_ivyic with a few comments:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@brajobe3 shared:

"I postponed my funeral just to focus on this dance."

@_I_o_ii_s wrote:

"It's the facial expressions for me."

@user34811061 said:

"I watched this video countless times. The last part is the best!"

Popular Saffa TikToker Neevan Ferris also joined in

@kaylakimkay responded with:

"Iyoh, this is the one."

@liyabona443 shared:

"I love your dancing."

@reatlegileomphile added:

"You killed it girl!"

@priscilla_ojo who has over 348 000 followers on the app also did the challenge

@j_danygold wrote:

"You nailed it girl."

@hershabella23 shared:

"100% for you dearie. You killed it."

@atom_076 commented:

"The prettiest one I've seen so far."

TikTok user and dancer @jocelynmo._ put her spin on the challenge

@yandien shared:

"I love the facial expressions. Killed it babe."

@oswellra wrote:

"Tell me you are South African without saying you are South African."

@babygirl.ttarius added:

"The best I've seen so far."

Influencer Feigh Molubi also crushed the #TriggerChallenge

@callmemusa3 wrote:

"I was waiting for you to do this trend."

@juzt_pk hilariously commented:

"Do it again. I was ironing my toilet paper."

@thabang_bugane added:

"Your facial expressions make the video."

"Shakira was found shaking": New dance craze #UmlandoChallenge takes Mzansi by storm

In other trending dance news, Briefly News previously reported that the #UmlandoChallenge is taking Mzansi by storm. The dance challenge featured peeps shaking their hips side-to-side and up and down. Locals were busting their moves out to Toss' amaPiano hit uMlando.

#UmlandoChallenge was trending on Twitter where ladies and gents alike were showing off their dance skills. People performed the unique dance moves in random areas with strangers surrounding them.

The funny challenge allowed for Saffas to display their fancy hip work which includes suggestive gyrating.

Source: Briefly News