Namola safety app empowers women in South Africa with instant assistance during crises, bolstering security and confidence

Marleen and Carol-Anne share their real-life accounts of how Namola swiftly aided them in their emergencies

With its user-friendly interface, Namola stands as a digital guardian, bridging hope and immediate support for South Africans’ safety

The Namola safety app is a great tool to have on hand when you have an emergency. Image: Supplied

As Women’s Month comes to an end, there’s no better time to highlight women’s safety and the tools they can use to protect themselves and their loved ones. The Namola safety app is just that tool.

The safety app provides South Africans with fast and reliable assistance in times of crisis.

Marleen and Carol-Anne were grateful Namola assisted in their time of need

Marleen Staessen experienced first-hand how helpful Namola was when her 76-year-old husband collapsed at 7.30pm on Sunday, 30 April.

“I could see something was seriously wrong and panicked. With trembling fingers, I pressed the Namola app icon and got an immediate response,” Staessen said in an interview.

The operator gathered their details, asked about pre-existing conditions and helped calm Marleen. She updated Staessen every two minutes about the whereabouts of the ambulance and informed her when it arrived at their home.

“By 8pm, we were in the ER at Olivedale Clinic. I don’t know what I would have done without Namola.”

Carol-Anne Wilder also received world-class service when her car was stolen recently.

“I tried calling two local police stations to no avail. Both were unreachable.

"Naturally, I was very upset and in a panic. But I saw the Namola app on my phone and decided to give it a try. What an incredible response,” Wilder told Briefly News.

Within 10 to 20 seconds, Carol-Anne received a call from Namola.

“The woman was kind, sympathetic and extremely helpful. She told me she would get in touch with the police and call me right back. She struggled to contact them, too.

“But the entire time I waited, she sent me updates via the Namola messaging system.”

Ultimately, the operator got the police to the scene:

“She put my mind at ease that this matter was being attended to. I am so grateful to Namola for being there for me in my time of need.”

Why is Namola the perfect safety app for South Africa’s women?

Namola has given Marleen the confidence that she has help at the other end of her phone if anything happens.

“Women are not safe in this country, especially when they are on their own.

“Also, like in my experience, we are caretakers of our family and need quick response in an emergency. Namola is essential to have,” Marleen added.

For Carol-Anne, having Namola installed on her phone gives her a sense of safety:

“Having the app is an absolute relief to know that no matter what, you have the backup of Namola to help in a crisis.

“In a country that is so rampant with crime and a police force that is just too busy, I believe that this app is essential for everyone, not just women.”

What is Namola?

Namola is a phenomenal safety app that goes above and beyond to protect and empower its users. But it’s more than just a safety app. Namola is your guardian angel in the digital age.

Designed with utmost care and a deep understanding of modern challenges, Namola puts the power of personal safety right at your fingertips.

Whether walking alone at night, travelling to unfamiliar places, or finding yourself in an emergency, Namola provides you with peace of mind and instant assistance.

Namola is simple and quick to use

Namola is incredibly simple to use. With just a few taps on your smartphone screen, you can alert both emergency services and your trusted contacts about your situation.

The app seamlessly integrates with the local authorities, ensuring help reaches you quickly. From medical emergencies to criminal incidents, Namola ensures that you're never alone in times of distress.

Download Namola today and unlock a world where safety and peace of mind are just a tap away.

Source: Briefly News